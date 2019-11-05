'Our family has been extended by two feet in blue': Radhika Pandit on welcoming a baby boy with Yash

A few days back it was announced that Yash and Radhika Pandit have welcomed their second child, a baby boy. The couple already has a baby girl whom they named Ayra. Last week, Yash had taken to his Instagram page and shared a video in which he and Ayra are seen having a cute conversation about she getting a baby brother. Yash had captioned the post in Kannada stating, "30/10/2019 - ತಾಯಿ ಮಗು ಕ್ಷೇಮವಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ನಿಮ್ಮ ಈ ಪ್ರೀತಿ ..ಅಭಿಮಾನದ ಹಾರೈಕೆಗೆ ಹೃದಯ ತುಂಬಿ ಬಂದಿದೆ. #NimmaYash #NimmaRP"

Now, Radhika took to her Instagram page and shared a family photo posing with Yash and Ayra flaunting her full-grown baby bump. In the photo, the cute actor is seen holding her baby in her arms and posing with the KGF star. Radhika captioned the post, "Our family has been extended by two feet in blue Thank you all for your love and wishes! #radhikapandit #nimmaRP"

Check out both the posts below:

While talking about welcoming the second baby within a year of their daughter born, Radhika had told ET, "We were destined to have both of our children in such quick succession. We are thrilled, no doubt. I think it is God's blessing. We are lucky that we have another opportunity to share such good news with those who love us. We are looking forward to the new addition to our family."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Radhika was last seen in Kannada film Aadi Lakshmi Puraana released earlier this year. She was seen in the film after three years of hiatus.