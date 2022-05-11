Mahesh Babu responds to negative reactions over his 'Bollywood can't afford me' remark

Mahesh Babu/File photo

South superstar Mahesh Babu was recently in the news for his statement about refusing to do Bollywood films. The actor-producer, who will be next seen in the upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata alongside Keerthy Suresh, said that he would not work in Bollywood films as the industry cannot afford him and he doesn't want to waste his time.

At the trailer launch of his upcoming production venture Major, the 46-year-old actor said he has received numerous offers from the Hindi film industry, but he doesn't feel the need to cross over. "I may sound arrogant, but I did get a lot of offers in Hindi. But I think they can't afford me. I don't want to waste my time."



"The stardom and love I have here in Telugu cinema, I never thought of going to another industry. I always thought I will do films here and they will become bigger, and my belief is turning into a reality now. I can't be happier," he added.

Mahesh Babu's statement did not go down well with a section of netizens who reacted to his remarks with a lot of hate and negativity on social media. Fans of the Hindi film industry took it upon them to defend the industry and bashed the South actor for his remarks.

Recently, Mahesh Babu, who is on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, in a recent press conference, was asked about the negative reactions to his 'Bollywood' comment.

Reiterating that wants to make Telugu movies that transcend boundaries, Mahesh Babu replied in Telugu saying he hopes Telugu films do well across the country. His answer was translated by a Twitter user @BheeshmaTalks, which read, "As I've always said, I want to make Telugu films and hope they do well across the country."

Amid the ongoing controversy over his remarks against Bollywood, an Indian Express report quoted the actor explaining his statement to the Telugu media during the promotions of his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, as saying, "I have always wanted to do Telugu films. And I have always wished for Telugu movies to do well across the country. I strongly feel, why should we go to another industry by leaving ours behind? I am very happy that our films are reaching there (in North India). Our movies are doing well at the pan-India level and my dream is coming true."