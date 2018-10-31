Mahesh Babu begins his training for Maharshi, check pic

The teaser of Maharshi was unveiled on Mahesh Babu's birthday...

South star Mahesh Babu, who is currently in the US, has started training for his next titled Maharshi and he's shared this news by posting a picture with his trainer on social media. The actor took to his social media pages and shared a picture with his trainer where they are standing at Times Square in New York.

Mahesh mentioned that Satish is his favorite trainer and he is glad that his training session are broadway and not restricted to the gym. The actor reposted the picture from his trainer's account and wrote, "Back with my favourite trainer @satishparyada :) Thank god its Broadway, not a gym "

Mahesh Babu’s next Maharshi is already on floors and is scheduled to release on April 2019. After wrapping the Dehradun and Hyderabad's schedule the team has flown to the US for their next schedule.

On Mahesh Babu's birthday, the makers revealed first look and teaser of Maharshi where the star is seen in a never seen befire avatar in a college look, sporting a beard. He looks handsome and is winning our hearts as always.

After spending some time with his family in New York the actor will resume the shooting of Maharshi soon.