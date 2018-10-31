Mahesh Babu begins his training for Maharshi, check pic

Headlines

Rajasthan: Clashes erupt over 'urine-like odour' from school girl's water bottle in Bhilwara; video surfaces

Uttar Pradesh: 15-year-old student stabbed to death by classmate after scuffle breaks between them

Kiara Advani enjoys her birthday with Sidharth Malhotra at exotic location, fans call them 'hottest couple' - Watch

Haryana: Mobile internet suspended, Section 144 imposed after violent clashes erupt during religious procession in Nuh

DNA Ed-Master: Curriculum – An enabler or disabler?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rajasthan: Clashes erupt over 'urine-like odour' from school girl's water bottle in Bhilwara; video surfaces

Uttar Pradesh: 15-year-old student stabbed to death by classmate after scuffle breaks between them

DNA Ed-Master: Curriculum – An enabler or disabler?

MS Dhoni's luxury car collection 

Diabetes: Tips to choose the right footwear

5 iconic forts of Rajasthan built by Rajput emperors

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

‘What did police do for 14 days?’ Supreme Court's stern statement on Manipur viral video case

Ashes 2023: As Stuart Broad Announces Retirement, Here Are Three Biggest Controversies Of His Career

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Derek O'Brien gets aggressive, slams PM for no discussion in Parliament

Kiara Advani enjoys her birthday with Sidharth Malhotra at exotic location, fans call them 'hottest couple' - Watch

Commando trailer: Prem Parrijaa, Adah Sharma's mission is to save Indian spy locked in Pakistani jail in action thriller

Richa Chadha shoots Aaina with The Chronicles of Narnia-fame British actor William Moseley in London

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Mahesh Babu begins his training for Maharshi, check pic

The teaser of Maharshi was unveiled on Mahesh Babu's birthday...

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 31, 2018, 01:50 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

South star Mahesh Babu, who is currently in the US, has started training for his next titled Maharshi and he's shared this news by posting a picture with his trainer on social media. The actor took to his social media pages and shared a picture with his trainer where they are standing at Times Square in New York.

Mahesh mentioned that Satish is his favorite trainer and he is glad that his training session are broadway and not restricted to the gym. The actor reposted the picture from his trainer's account and wrote, "Back with my favourite trainer @satishparyada :) Thank god its Broadway, not a gym " 

Mahesh Babu’s next Maharshi is already on floors and is scheduled to release on April 2019. After wrapping the Dehradun and Hyderabad's schedule the team has flown to the US for their next schedule.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Back with my favourite trainer @satishparyada :) Thank god its Broadway, not a gym

A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh) on

On Mahesh Babu's birthday, the makers revealed first look and teaser of Maharshi where the star is seen in a never seen befire avatar in a college look, sporting a beard. He looks handsome and is winning our hearts as always.

After spending some time with his family in New York the actor will resume the shooting of Maharshi soon. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Massive search continues as soldier goes missing in Kashmir, abduction suspected

'Dahadte raho': Sara Ali Khan roots for Ranveer Singh, shares photos from her Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani's cameo

This farmer earned Rs 4 crore in just 45 days by selling tomatoes

Good news for Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani, others; details inside

Seema Haider pregnant? Rumours claim Pakistani woman about to have 5th child with partner Sachin

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE