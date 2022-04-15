KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Yash's film BEATS Odiyan, emerges BIGGEST opener in Kerala box office

KGF Chapter 2 box office collection/File photo

That Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 is creating new box office records comes as no surprise. The mass hysteria for Yash's film and certainly converted into numbers at the box office and KGF Chapter 2 has emerged as the biggest opener at the Kerala box office, as per film industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan.

As per the trade analyst, KGF Chapter 2 beat Odiyan directed by V. A. Shrikumar Menon to emerge as the biggest opener at the Kerala box office.

"#KGFChapter2 BEATS #Odiyan to become the BIGGEST opener ever in Kerala Box Office," wrote Manobala Vijayabalan on Twitter.

As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, KGF Chapter 2 minted Rs 7.1 crore on its opening day at the Kerala box office.



Meanwhile, the Hindi version of KGF Chapter 2 is also all set to create a new all-time record for the day 1 opening in India at the box office. Film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted Friday morning that early estimates suggest KGF Chapter 2 will create box office history as it is all set to make anywhere between Rs 50-52 crore nett in the Hindi belt.

"#KGFChapter2 ( Hindi ) CREATES HISTORY as early estimates suggests ₹ 50-52 cr nett opening in hindi belt.. #Yash cemented his position as a BOX OFFICE MONSTER.. #KGF2," trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to claim that KGF Chapter 2 Hindi has set a new all-time record for the day 1 opening in India. He tweeted, "#KGFChapter2 Hindi has set a new All-time record for Day 1 opening in India for Hindi movies."

In another tweet, he too mentioned that early estimates suggest KGF Chapter 2 Hindi to mint around Rs 54 crore nett (all India). "All-India BO (Hindi) - Day 1: Nett: 1. #KGFChapter2 - ₹ 54 Crs (Early Estimates) 2. #Beast - ₹ 50 Lakhs," Bala tweeted.

Earlier, KGF Chapter 2 smashed all the records at the box office as the movie created history by setting a new advance ticket record. It broke advance ticket booking records of movies like Baahubali 2, KGF and Avengers Endgame.

Released on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, KGF Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner.