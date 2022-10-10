Kantara: The Family Man creators Raj & DK heap praise on Rishab Shetty's film

Kantara-Raj & DK/File photos

Headlined and helmed by Rishab Shetty, the Kannada language film Kantara has become one of the most appreciated films of the year with the audience and the critics can't stop raving about its breathtaking direction, screenplay, performances, music, and cinematography.

Several celebrities such as Prabhas, Kiccha Sudeep, and Prithviraj Sukumaran too have shared their glowing reviews about the film, and now, the filmmakers Raj & DK, known for creating the Amazon Prime spy thriller web series The Family Man, have heaped praises on the Rishab Shetty starrer.

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K., collectively known as Raj & DK, took to their Twitter account on October 9 and wrote, "#Kantara is the big screen experience we all crave for! All-round brilliance by @shetty_rishab! Thrilling, mesmerising, funny, indigenous, rooted, rousing... nonstop frenzy! Don't miss this rare treat in theatres! Congratulations @VKiragandur @hombalefilms for this achievement!". Sharing their tweet, Rishab thanked the directors.

In a subsequent tweet, they even congratulated the Kantara actor Kishore who was seen playing the role of Force One officer Imran Pasha in Manoj Bajpayee starrer show. "Our own @actorkishore is super solid yet again! Kudos to you and the entire team of @KantaraFilm!".

Our own @actorkishore is super solid yet again! Kudos to you and the entire team of @KantaraFilm October 9, 2022

Meanwhile, seeing the thunderous response that the Kannada film has been receiving from moviegoers across the nation, the producers Hombale Films have now decided to release the film in dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam languages. The Hindi dubbed version called Kantara - A Legend will release on October 14, while the Telugu dubbed version will be released a day later on October 15. The release dates for the other two languages haven't been shared yet by the makers.



Talking about Raj & DK's upcoming projects, their next show titled Guns & Gulaabs, starring Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, and Adarsh Gourav, will be out soon on Netflix India. They have also made Shahid Kapoor's debut web series Farzi, which co-star Vijay Sethupathi, Amol Palekar, and Kay Kay Menon, for Amazon Prime Video.