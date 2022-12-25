Himanshi Khurana hospitalised in Romania following nosebleed, high fever

Credit: Himansi Khurana/Instagram

Punjabi actress-singer Himanshi Khurana, who was one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 13, has been hospitalised in Romania after suffering a nosebleed and developing a high fever. The actress was shooting for her upcoming Punjabi film Fatto De Yaar Bade Ne.

As per IANS report, Himanshi, who is known for her films such as Jeet Jaangey Jahaan, Sadda Haq, Leather Life, Afsar, and many more, was shooting for a sequence in the film in which she had to shoot under the rain in extremely cold weather.

She was shooting at minus 7 degrees celsius due to which the actress developed a high fever and then bleeding from her nose started. Despite her sickness, she continued to shoot but later, she was hospitalised.

For the uninitiated, Himanshi had entered the Bigg Boss 13 house as a wildcard contestant and she had some ugly fights with Shehnaaz Gill. On the show, she fell in love with her co-contestant Asim Riaz and the two began dating inside the house.

Earlier, Himanshu Khurana mourned the tragic death of popular singer Sidhu Moose Wala and expressed grief over the loss. The actress admitted that she was broken by the news and said, "He was a brother to me....aur hum jitne bhi Punjabi colleagues hum time to time milte rehte hai. In-house parties hoti hai. So bhale hum post na kare... humara mel-jol rehta hai. It's very unfortunate, aur jo bhi Punjabi artist face karte hai off-camera, woh ab aapke saamne hai" Sidhu was shot dead on May 29, Sunday, in Mansa. His VIP security was withdrawn a day before his death. So, Himanshi was asked, does she thinks that the state government has shown negligence in identifying threats? Khurana responded, "We heard that he was getting such threats, so I think that it shouldn't be ignored. Bhale hi woh government ki point of view se tha... ya unki khud ki taraf se." Himanshi further added that Sidhu could have requested security. At last, Himanshi concluded by saying, "We just want justice for him." (With inputs from IANS)

