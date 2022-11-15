Bigg Boss: Shiv Thakare-Archana Gautam, Rubina Dilaik-Kavita Kaushik, a look at fights that we can’t forget

Bigg Boss contestants often make headlines because of their fights and rivalries. Let's take a look at some of the memorable Bigg Boss fights.
For a decade and a half, Bigg Boss has been churning out high-voltage drama and entertaining its fans worldwide. Legendary battles, disagreements, and some enduring connections are among the elements that have stood out and ensured its unbeaten success. While fights between contestants have been the talk of the town, a few spats have created enmity. These fierce rivals never let go of the chance to nudge each other.
Let us look at some unforgettable rivalries witnessed over the years:
1. Sreejita De-Tina Datta in Bigg Boss 16
Uttaran fame Sreejita De and Tina Datta shared a hostile equation way before entering the house of Bigg Boss 16 and the cold war between them was visible to the viewers in the show. The master of the house summoned Tina and Sreejita to the confession room and asked them to settle their disputes. Sreejita referred to Tina as dominant, while Tina made it plain that they fought over petty problems. Though, Sreejita De was the first evicted contestant from Bigg Boss 16, after coming out she had lots of unpleasant things to say about Tina Datta.
2. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia from Bigg Boss 16
COLORS’ Udaariyan fame Priyanka and Choti Sardarrni fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia have been rivals in Bigg Boss 16 since its premiere. Despite being strong contestants, the two never managed to settle their differences and reconcile.
Recently, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary fought over kitchen duties. Amidst the fight, Nimrit made a harsh remark, “I don’t need your help to get footage. Stop being so full of yourself. Itna self-obsessed mat raho.” To which Priyanka replied, “Main apni favourite hoon na.” Will their rivalry stay outlive ‘Bigg Boss 16’? Only time will tell.
3. Hina Khan-Shilpa Shinde in Bigg Boss 11
The neck-and-neck competition between actor Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde was the highlight of Bigg Boss 11. While the former was the first runner-up, the latter won the trophy. The two engaged in constant fights and had a very strained relationship. Due to their differences in opinions, both launched into spats quite often. Their fan squads also bickered away, and their enmity only grew with time.
4. Shehnaaz Gill-Himanshi Khurana from Bigg Boss 13
Himanshi Khurana and Shehnaaz Gill shared a contentious bond way before their stint in Bigg Boss 13. On the first day of the season, when Shehnaaz saw Himanshi, she started bawling. Nonetheless, to bury the hatchet, Shehnaaz tried to greet Himanshi, but she ignored her. Shehnaaz’s actions angered Himanshi, which triggered a fight between the two of them which involved insulting comments. The episodes that followed were a sequence of attacks and counterattacks in which both were shown tearing each other apart. (Photo credit: Shruti Mehera/Instagram)
5. Rubina Dilaik-Kavita Kaushik in Bigg Boss 14
Tempers flared between Rubina Dilaik and Kavita Kaushik very often in Bigg Boss 14. In a shocking incident, Kavita threatened Rubina by asking, "Tere husband ke bare mein pata hai?" Kavita also warned Rubina that she would hit her. She rushed out of the house since she didn't want to live with Rubina and Abhinav. After this incident, Rubina snapped at her by saying, “You can only go to that level, senseless, worthless, exactly what Kavita Kaushik is!”
6. Shiv Thakare-Archana Gautam in Bigg Boss 16
Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare-Archana Gautam got into a heated argument after the former made some personal remarks about the latter. After this, Archana lost her cool and got into a physical fight with Shiv. Later, she was evicted from the show. However, the politician returned to the show on the weekend ka vaar episode.