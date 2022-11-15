Bigg Boss: Shiv Thakare-Archana Gautam, Rubina Dilaik-Kavita Kaushik, a look at fights that we can’t forget

Bigg Boss contestants often make headlines because of their fights and rivalries. Let's take a look at some of the memorable Bigg Boss fights.

For a decade and a half, Bigg Boss has been churning out high-voltage drama and entertaining its fans worldwide. Legendary battles, disagreements, and some enduring connections are among the elements that have stood out and ensured its unbeaten success. While fights between contestants have been the talk of the town, a few spats have created enmity. These fierce rivals never let go of the chance to nudge each other.

Let us look at some unforgettable rivalries witnessed over the years: