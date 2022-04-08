Ghani movie review: Twitter hails Varun Tej-Suniel Shetty film

Varun Tej, Suniel Shetty starrer Telugu sports-drama Ghani has been released with much fanfare, and the public reaction for the film is out. On Twitter several users shared their feeling about the film, calling it a 'mass' sports drama, while there are few who termed the film as a 'routine' take on boxing. However, many netizens have praised Varun Tej, Suniel Shetty's performance, and pointed out as a 'firey combination.' Let's get down to sharing some tweet reviews.

Before doing that, take a look at the Ghani trailer

A user commented his view about the film and tweeted, "#Ghani Review. A decent sports drama film. Emotions don't work much and there many unwanted scenes. Nevertheless, #VarunTej's performance & #SSThaman's BGM & Music Makes Up For It. Could had been better if handled well." Another user added, "#Ghani #GhaniReview @IAmVarunTej Anna Acting At Peaks Level And His Hard Working In This Film. @nimmaupendra Sir You Did A Finest Actor In India Superb Acting Sir. @SunielVShetty Your One Of The Best Coach To Our Varun Anna In This Film Good Sir." One netizen added, "#GhaniReview: Well Made Action Drama. 1st half ok, 2nd off Good. @IAmVarunTej scores with his screen presence." However, there are few tweets that pointed out the film's outdated plot, week 1st half, and the romantic angle of Varun and Saiee.

#Ghani #GhaniReview #GhaniDay #VarunTej Don't believe negative reports. As every commercial sports drama it plays well. Don't compare with another movies. Watch it at your nearest theatres. pic.twitter.com/Yw0EF4Zol6 April 8, 2022

Ah Good & pure Sport backdrop movie with @MusicThaman Terrific Bgm @IAmVarunTej rampage acting .. Present Sports etla unay ani chupinchi nattu undi #Ghani #GhaniReview pic.twitter.com/hi9sW6fmXI — Prathap Reddy (@prathapkumar797) April 8, 2022

Kiran Korrapati's directorial Ghani stars Varun in the titular role, and apart from Suniel, the film also stars Saiee Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, and Upendra in pivotal roles. Ghani will have a challenging journey at the box office as SS Rajamouli's RRR continues to shine, and next week two much-awaited films, KGF Chapter 2 and Beast will takeover the business like a storm.