'Don't write nonsense...': Chiranjeevi shuts down cancer rumours, says 'non-cancerous polyps were detected and removed'

A photo of Chiranjeevi

Veteran Telugu star Chiranjeevi has finally broken the silence on the rumours about him suffering from cancer. A few weeks ago, Chiranjeevi inaugurated a cancer centre and raised awareness about early detection as a lifesaver. His statement was misinterpreted and there were reports claiming that Chiranjeevi recovered from cancer. On Saturday, Chiranjeevi took his thoughts to Twitter and wrote a long note.

On the social networking site, Chiranjeevi wrote the note in Telugu which translated as, "A while ago I spoke about the need to raise awareness about cancer while inaugurating a cancer centre. I told you that cancer can be prevented if you undergo regular medical tests. I was alert and took a colon scope test. I said that non-cancerous polyps were detected and removed. I only said, 'If I hadn't done the test first, it would have turned out to be cancer'. That's why everyone should take precautions and undergo medical tests/screening', I only said."

The note further stated, "But some media organizations did not understand this properly and started scrolling and web articles saying 'I got cancer' and 'I survived due to treatment'. This has caused unnecessary confusion. Many well-wishers are sending messages about my health. This clarification is for all of them." Veteran star requested media portals not to report false news, "Also an appeal to such journalists. Don't write nonsense without understanding the subject. Because of this, many people are scared and hurt."

Here's the post

కొద్ది సేపటి క్రితం నేనొక క్యాన్సర్ సెంటర్ ని ప్రారంభించిన సందర్భంగా క్యాన్సర్ పట్ల అవగాహన పెరగాల్సిన అవసరం గురించి మాట్లాడాను. రెగ్యులర్ గా మెడికల్ టెస్టులు చేయించుకుంటే క్యాన్సర్ రాకుండా నివారించవచ్చు అని చెప్పాను. నేను అలర్ట్ గా వుండి కొలోన్ స్కోప్ టెస్ట్… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 3, 2023

On the work front, Chiranjeevi was last seen in Waltair Veerayya. Before that, he starred in Mohanlal's Lucifer's official remake, GodFather. The film also had a special cameo of Salman Khan. Chiranjeevi will next be seen in the action drama Bhola Shankar. The movie is slated for release in cinemas on August 11. The film will clash with Rajinikanth's Jailer, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2.