BTS’ V sings Hindi song in new edit, video goes viral – WATCH

In a new edited video posted by YouTuber and artist Anshuman Sharma, BTS member V is seen 'singing' a Hindi song. Anshuman shared the video of V singing a love song on Twitter.

An earlier footage of BTS' V was added to the current one, which also featured Anshuman. Despite the fact that the lyrics were in Hindi, the music was from BTS's Inner Child.

Sharing the clip, the musician captioned the post, "If Taehyung from @BTS_twt was a Bollywood singer? Lemme know which one should I do next! #BTSArmy #Desimys #Taehyung #IndianARMYs #BTSIndia #KimTaehyung."

Sharing the clip on his Instagram page, the musician wrote, “If Taehyung was a Bollywood singer? Tag someone who's Taehyung biased. Thank ya’ll for your love on the JK one, here’s another one for you guys after so many requests!”

"Follow me if you haven't already! Save & Share this for more! Ps- Lemme know which one you want next. #bts #bangtan #taehyungedit #taehyung #anshumansharma #forV #Desimys#IndianArmys #BtsIndianArmy #bangtansonyeondan." The post got over 65,800 likes.

Anshuman has previously done a similar edit with BTS member Jungkook. Sharing the clip, he wrote, “If Jungkook was a Bollywood singer? Got so many requests for this one! So here it is, I finally made Jungkook of BTS sing in Hindi, hope y'all dig it.”

For the unversed, BTS is a seven-member K-pop group (V, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, RM, and J-Hope, and is one of the biggest music sensations in history. The band was discovered in 2010, had released its first album in 2013. Their fans call themselves A.R.M.Y., which stands for Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth.