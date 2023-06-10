Search icon
Bhagavanth Kesari teaser: Nandamuri Balakrishna faces off against Arjun Rampal in actioner, film to release on this date

Bhagavanth Kesari also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Sree Leela in prominent roles. The Anil Ravipudi film promises an action-packed entertainer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 07:54 PM IST

Bhagavanth Kesari teaser: Nandamuri Balakrishna faces off against Arjun Rampal in actioner, film to release on this date
Bhagavanth Kesari teaser/YouTube screengrabs

The Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is the sixth son of legendary film actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N. T. Rama Rao, is celebrating his 63rd birthday on Saturday, June 10. On his special day, the teaser for his next film titled Bhagavanth Kesari has been released.

The teaser starts by introducing Arjun Rampal as the main antagonist and then shows Balakrishna, fondly known as Balayya, as the titular character Nelakonda Bhagavanth Kesari in slow-motion action shots. The film, which also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Sree Leela, looks like an action-packed entertainer. The teaser ends with revealing the film's release date as Dussehra 2023.

Bhagavanth Kesari, which was initially titled NBK108 during its filming, is directed by Anil Ravipudi, who has previously helmed blockbusters such as Mahesh Babu's action comedy Sarileru Neekevvaru and Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer comedy film F3, among others.

Arjun Rampal, who was going to make his Tollywood debut with Pawan Kalyan's period action film Hari Hara Veera Mallu but was later replaced by Bobby Deol, took to his Twitter handle on Saturday and wished Balayya his birthday. Sharing a picture with the veteran actor, he wrote, "Happy happy birthday dearest #NandamuriBalaKrishna wish you all the health, love, and happiness. Ready for the blasting teaser launch of #BhagavanthKesari super excited."

Director Anil Ravipudi also poured in his wishes as he shared some BTS images from Bhagavanth Kesari and wrote, "The journey with you during the shoot process of #BhagavanthKesari is so memorable which I cherish for the rest of my life sir. Learned many great things and humbled with your amazing treatment always."

