Headlines

Meet IAS officer who quit after 14-year career to become CEO of many big companies

Jailer advance booking: Rajinikanth film sees historic craze with Rs 13 crore in pre-sales, tickets selling for Rs 1400

Opposition forced to bring no-trust vote against govt to break PM's 'maun vrat': Gaurav Gogoi

AP Dhillon First Of A Kind: Docuseries preview calls singer 'greatest artist in the world', fans say 'Sidhu ko...'

This man, related to Raj Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan; revived failing Rs 7,000 crore business empire, his net worth was...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This man, related to Raj Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan; revived failing Rs 7,000 crore business empire, his net worth was...

Apple tries to get close to Spotify, rolls out new Music tab

Beware of scam: Fake tax refund messages circulating, warns PIB

Coronary heart disease: 7 superfoods to prevent clogged arteries

10 desi words that are part of the Oxford dictionary

9 superfoods to naturally cleanse lungs, detoxify liver

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Interview | Ishwak Singh reveals how Paatal Lok 2 will be relevant in current political scenario?

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

This man, related to Raj Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan; revived failing Rs 7,000 crore business empire, his net worth was...

Shanaya Kapoor turns heads in desi pink suit, Khushi Kapoor mesmerises in pale purple saree

India's most watched TV show has 7.7 crore viewers, 4 times as many as Game of Thrones; it's not Bigg Boss, Naagin, TKSS

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

AP Dhillon First Of A Kind: Docuseries preview calls singer 'greatest artist in the world', fans say 'Sidhu ko...'

The preview offers us a glimpse of the story of the man, Amritpal Dhillon aka AP Dhillon, who is one of the most prolific artists of our generatio.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 01:55 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Video, on Tuesday, unveiled the series preview of its eagerly-awaited docuseries – AP Dhillon: First of a Kind. Going deep behind the scenes, this riveting Amazon Original series will unravel AP Dhillon’s intriguing journey of becoming a self-made superstar and a global music icon. This series not only promises to keep the viewers highly engaged, but it also aims to act as an inspiration for the younger generation to follow their dreams.

Produced by PASSION Pictures in association with Wild Sheep Content and Run-Up Records, with Series Director Jay Ahmed helming it. The docuseries will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on August 18 in India and across more than 240 countries and territories. AP Dhillon: First of a Kind is the latest addition to the Prime membership.

The preview offers us a glimpse of the story of the man, Amritpal Dhillon, or AP Dhillon or AP as he is known to the world, who is one of the most prolific artists of our generation with six international No. 1 hits and more than a billion streams worldwide. 

“When I began my journey from Gurdaspur to Canada, I never thought that one day I would be telling my story in such a manner. I am truly humbled and thrilled to have received so much love and recognition for the kind of music we are creating,” said global music phenomenon AP Dhillon.

“My dream has always been to create music that would live on for generations and inspire people. This is the first time I am opening up and sharing my thoughts for the world to see. A special shout out to the team at Prime Video, PASSION Pictures and series director Jay Ahmed for this, who made me so comfortable, and who I enjoyed working with. This 4-part docuseries is a special ode to my fans, who have given me so much love. I genuinely hope it inspires aspiring artists to learn from our experience, and go out and realize their own dreams.” 

Social media users reacted to the preview, and one of them wrote, "Greatest artist in world ..? W*f bro..? Sidhu nu bhull gya..nale where is shinda and gg bro..? They’re more deserving than you my friend." The second one said, "Isn't it too early for him? Nothing about Gurinder, Shinda?"

Told through four parts, the docuseries captures AP Dhillon’s remarkable journey from Gurdaspur, a small village in Punjab, to the mountains of British Columbia, Canada, to become a renowned global music sensation, giving viewers a sneak peek into the grit and glamour, the effort and energy that has brought AP where he is today. More than just an idol who roaring fans await with bated breath, we also get to see a young man who is much-loved by his family and community.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

World's most charitable man ever, it's an Indian, not Mukesh Ambani, Shiv Nadar, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji, Gautam Adani

‘Many times I think that I should leave chief ministerial post but…’: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol opens up on his iconic character, says 'Tara Singh is our Hulk, Superman'

This Bhopal man graduated from IIT and IIM, rejected high-paying jobs to follow Vivekanand footsteps, runs a free school

Don 3: Farhan Akhtar announces next part of action-thriller, teaser to be reportedly attached with Gadar 2

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE