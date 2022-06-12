Anant Ambani's fiance Radhika Merchant's Arangetram performances will leave you dazzled

Radhika Merchant with Mukesh and Nita Ambani

Earlier in June, Anant Ambani's fiance Radhika Merchant made headlines with her skills and talent of Arangetram. For those who are unversed, Arangetram is Bharatnatyam, and Radhika is a proficient classical dancer. Her in-laws, Mukesh and Nita Ambani organised a grand programme in Mumbai with Radhika's parents, and it turned out to be a grand night of celebration. Radhika possesses the skill of emoting varied emotions through her eyes, and her performances send goosebumps to its viewers.

Let's enjoy her latest Anrangetram perfromance

This performance dazzled the biggest name in Bollywood. Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Salman Khan attended the function, and they were in awe of the Merchant's grace. Now let's cherish another spell-bounding act of Radhika- The Shiva Tandav.

Here's Radhika's Shiva Tandav performance

The grand Arangetram event in Mumbai was held on June 5 at Jio World Centre. Eminent personalities from Bollywood and politics came together for Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's future daughter-in-law, Radhika Merchant Arangetram. The younger son of Mukesh and Nita, Anant Ambani's fiance stunned everyone with her panache. Among other attendees, director Rajkumar Hirani attended the function. Politician Aditya Thakeray arrived with his mother Rashmi Thackerey and brother Tejas Thackeray. Ambani's family Guru also graced the event to bless the family's future daughter-in-law of Ambani. Even cricketer Zaheer Khan arrived with his wife-actress Sagarika Ghatge.

Now let's enjoy another stellar act of Radhika, shall we?

For the unversed, Radhika and Anant were childhood friends, and they got engaged in a private ceremony in 2019. Radhika is the daughter of daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant. Merchant has trained in Indian classical dancing at Mumbai's 25-year-old dance academy, Shree Nibha Arts, under the guidance of Guru Bhavana Thakar.