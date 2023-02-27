Search icon
Adhyayan Suman turns director with music video starring Vivek Oberoi, Shekhar Suman says 'one of your greatest works'

Adhyayan Suman is turning director with a music video.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 02:32 PM IST

Adhyayan Suman and Vivek Oberoi

Actor Adhyayan Suman is donning the director’s hat for the first time ever with a new music video titled Mashooq. The song features Vivek Oberoi and director Indra Kumar’s daughter Shweta. Adhyayan’s father, veteran actor Shekhar Suman shared the teaser of the song and waxed eloquent about his son’s directorial debut.

Sharing the teaser of Mashooq on Instagram on Monday morning, Shekhar Suman wrote, “This is huge! Congratulations @adhyayansuman and his entire team for #Mashooq As a director, this has to be one of your greatest works… Can’t wait for the world to see this song on 1st March 2023.” The song is sung by Mohit Chouhan and produced by S K Ahluwalia.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shekhar Suman (@shekhusuman)

Earlier Adhyayan had shared the song’s poster featuring Vivek Oberoi and written, “It has been my greatest honour to put my vision to work as a director! Worked so hard to put this together and so grateful to my entire team! Closest to my heart! @vivekoberoi & @shweta.indra.kumar! Presenting to your #Mashooq #comingsoon” The song will be releasing on March 1.

The teaser gives a vibe of a heart break song as the video starts with Vivek Oberoi reciting a sad shayari. Fans say they are already excited. One of the comments read, “goosebumps! What a line! @shekhusuman can't wait for the world to see this! we're all so proud of you @adhyayansuman”. Another comment read, “l am so excited”, and another wrote, “This is gonna be superhit.”

Adhyayan Suman made his Bollywood debut in 2008 with the film Haal-e-dil but his breakthrough film was Raaz – The Mystery Continues, which released the following year. He made his OTT debut in 2020 with the MX Player show Aashram. Adhyayan was last seen on screen in the 2022 film Chup: Revenge of an Artist.

