Anushka Sharma says no to Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa

After Priyanka Chopra opted out of Jee Le Zaraa, it was reported that Katrina Kaif has also walked out from the movie.

Farhan Akhtar’s road trip drama Jee Le Zaraa has once again made headlines and not for the right reasons. Some time back the project was in the news as it was reported that one of the leads from the flick, Priyanka Chopra has opted out of the venture as she wanted to focus on her Hollywood career. Following this, the news started doing the rounds that Katrina Kaif has also stepped away from the movie, however, those rumours were rubbished later on. Now, the latest buzz surrounding Jee Le Zaraa is that Anushka Sharma was in talks to replace Priyanka Chopra.

If the reports are to be believed, the NH10 actress has decided to say no to the offer. According to the reports in Bollywood Hungama, Anushka Sharma has refused to be a part of the movie because of date issues. Going by the reports, Anushka Sharma was thrilled to be part of this female-centric film, but she was unable to accommodate the dates. The dates were reporedly clashing with something the actress had already in the cards.

What's next for Farhan Akhtar?

Given that the film is facing multiple casting issues, actor and director Farhan Akhtar has put the film on the back burner for now. The Dil Chahta Hai maker has now decided to focus on his acting commitment with Aamir Khan. The project is touted to be a remake of a Spanish sports comedy. Following this, he will commence work on his next directorial venture, Don 3 featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead.

Anushka Sharma's work commitments

Now, talking about Anushka Sharma, she is currently held up with her much-anticipated biopic, Chakda Xpress. Helmed by Prosit Roy, the movie is a cinematic adaptation of the life of Indian female pacer, Jhulan Goswami. Backed by Karnesh Sharma under the banner of Clean Slate Filmz, the flick will see Renuka Shahane, Anshul Chauhan, Koushik Sen, and Mahesh Thakur in lead roles. While the screenplay for Chakda Xpress has been provided by Abhishek Banerjee, Pratik Shah has looked after the film's camera work. Meanwhile, Manas Mittal is responsible for the movie's editing department.