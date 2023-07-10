Anushka Sharma says no to Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa

Headlines

Meet woman with Rs 2890 crore net worth who quit Rs 200 crore job, did MBA from…

Amitabh Bachchan shares he gave Rs 5000 to little girl selling Gajra worth Rs 500 in Mumbai rains

Monsoon health: Why do leptospirosis cases rise in rainy season? Here's how to prevent it

Deepika Padukone, Raftaar-backed startup shuts down; here's what co-founder says

KGF 1 and 2, starring Yash, to release in Japan on this date, fans say 'time to roar'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman with Rs 2890 crore net worth who quit Rs 200 crore job, did MBA from…

Amitabh Bachchan shares he gave Rs 5000 to little girl selling Gajra worth Rs 500 in Mumbai rains

Monsoon health: Why do leptospirosis cases rise in rainy season? Here's how to prevent it

5 rich and famous alumni of BITS Pilani

5 worst mothers in the animal world

Most expensive housing societies in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’

Violent brawl breaks out between family and bouncer over service charge in Spectrum Mall, Noida

PM Narendra Modi holds bilateral talks with Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal

Vivekananda Reddy murder case: CBI team reaches hospital in Kurnool to question YSRCP MP YS Anivash Reddy

Amitabh Bachchan shares he gave Rs 5000 to little girl selling Gajra worth Rs 500 in Mumbai rains

KGF 1 and 2, starring Yash, to release in Japan on this date, fans say 'time to roar'

Nargis Fakhri opens up on on-screen nudity, says 'I would never be naked for...'

Homeentertainment

entertainment

Anushka Sharma says no to Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa

After Priyanka Chopra opted out of Jee Le Zaraa, it was reported that Katrina Kaif has also walked out from the movie.

article-main
Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 07:33 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Farhan Akhtar’s road trip drama Jee Le Zaraa has once again made headlines and not for the right reasons. Some time back the project was in the news as it was reported that one of the leads from the flick, Priyanka Chopra has opted out of the venture as she wanted to focus on her Hollywood career. Following this, the news started doing the rounds that Katrina Kaif has also stepped away from the movie, however, those rumours were rubbished later on. Now, the latest buzz surrounding Jee Le Zaraa is that Anushka Sharma was in talks to replace Priyanka Chopra.

If the reports are to be believed, the NH10 actress has decided to say no to the offer. According to the reports in Bollywood Hungama, Anushka Sharma has refused to be a part of the movie because of date issues. Going by the reports, Anushka Sharma was thrilled to be part of this female-centric film, but she was unable to accommodate the dates. The dates were reporedly clashing with something the actress had already in the cards. 

What's next for Farhan Akhtar?

Given that the film is facing multiple casting issues, actor and director Farhan Akhtar has put the film on the back burner for now. The Dil Chahta Hai maker has now decided to focus on his acting commitment with Aamir Khan. The project is touted to be a remake of a Spanish sports comedy. Following this, he will commence work on his next directorial venture, Don 3 featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead.

Anushka Sharma's work commitments

Now, talking about Anushka Sharma, she is currently held up with her much-anticipated biopic, Chakda Xpress. Helmed by Prosit Roy, the movie is a cinematic adaptation of the life of Indian female pacer, Jhulan Goswami. Backed by Karnesh Sharma under the banner of Clean Slate Filmz, the flick will see Renuka Shahane, Anshul Chauhan, Koushik Sen, and Mahesh Thakur in lead roles. While the screenplay for Chakda Xpress has been provided by Abhishek Banerjee, Pratik Shah has looked after the film's camera work. Meanwhile, Manas Mittal is responsible for the movie's editing department. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Tom Cruise impresses desi fans with his ‘perfect’ Hindi during Mission Impossible 7 promotions: ‘He is so cute’

Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Price comparison of micro SUVs

Inspired by tricolour: Railway Minister says new Vande Bharat Express will be saffron in colour

Sawan 2023: 5 tips to keep in mind while fasting during Shravan somwar

Salaar: Teaser of Prabhas film crosses 100 million views in two days, makers reveal details about trailer release

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

Esha Gupta exudes charm at Cannes Film Festival, dons black bodycon to perfection

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE