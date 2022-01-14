UPTET 2021: UPBEB releases admit card for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test - Check direct link

Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) Admit Card has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB). UPTET 2021 Admit card was scheduled to be released on January 12 but was postponed. The admit card is available on the official website - updeled.gov.in.

UPTET 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on January 23, 2022 in two shifts — from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.30 to 5.00 PM. The provisional answer key is scheduled to be released on January 27.

While postponing the exam, the state government had said that the new dates would be out within one month. Now, it has been announced that the UPTET 2021 examination will be conducted on January 23, 2022.

This year, a large number of candidates are supposed to appear for the examination. A total of 12,91,628 candidates have registered to appear in the test in the first shift in the state, while 8,73,553 have registered to appear in it in the second shift, making the total number of candidates over 21 lakh.

UPTET 2021 Important Dates: Revised schedule

UPTET new exam date 2021: January 23, 2022

UPTET Provisional answer key: January 27, 2022

Last date to raise objections, if any: February 1, 2022

Final answer key: February 23, 2022

UPTET Result 2021: February 25, 2022

Download UPTET 2021 Admit Card -

Go to the official website - updeled.gov.in On the homepage, click on the “UPTET 2021 Admit Card Link” on the side panel OR click on “Admit Card Download” under the "UPTET Candidate Service” tab at the top of the homepage. Enter your required details – registration number, one-time password and captcha and click on Login Check your details on the card Take a print out for future use

UPTET 2021 Admit Card direct link: updeled.gov.in/Registration/Tet