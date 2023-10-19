Meet IAS officer Sonal Goel, who studied CS, LLB before taking UPSC exam, secured AIR...

Along with her job and LLB studies, Sonal Goel continued her preparation for the UPSC exam and in the year 2006, she did not succeed for the first time.

The Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) Civil Services Examination is considered to be one of the toughest examinations and students appearing for the exam are often advised to keep the Plan B ready. Today, we are going to talk about IAS Sonal Goel, a resident of Panipat in Haryana, whose father had asked her to keep Plan B ready while preparing for her UPSC exam. However, she didn't need to fall back on any other plan as she became successful by securing All India Rank 13 in her second attempt.

Sonal Goel was born in Panipat, Haryana, but she did her schooling in Delhi. After Class 12, Sonal graduated from Delhi University's Shriram College of Commerce and earned a CS degree from Delhi.

According to a report in the UPSC Pathshala, Sonal said that earlier she did not even know about the civil services exam but decided to become an IAS officer after reading an article written on a civil servant in a magazine.

Sonal Goel said, "During my CS studies when I told my family about my decision to become an IAS officer, my father did not want me to prepare for UPSC." Sonal said, "My father knew that UPSC exams are one of the toughest. Though he knew that I was smart he said that if I wanted to take the exam, I should also keep plan B ready."

Sonal Goel decided to take the UPSC exam, but she started pursuing an LLB course at Delhi University. Along with this, she also worked as a company secretary in a firm.

Along with her job and LLB studies, Sonal Goel continued her preparation for the UPSC exam and in the year 2006, she did not succeed for the first time. After working hard, she took the exam for the second time in the year 2007 and managed to become an IAS by securing the 13th rank in all India.