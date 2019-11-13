UPPRPB Constable Recruitment: Cut-off list for 2013 examination released after 6 years at uppbpb.gov.in

After a long wait of 6 years, Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the cut off list for the post of constables and similar categories from 2013.

The examination was conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board in 2013. In 2015, the board released the result for 3,295 vacancies which were challenged by some candidates in the court.

The UPPRPB cut-off 2019 for remaining posts was released by Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board on its official website uppbpb.gov.in.

Category and the Cut-off:

General – 313.616

OBC – 307.233

SC – 283.4033

ST – 247.2333

Here's how you can check your cut-off

1. Visit the official website- uppbpb.gov.in

2. Click on UPPRPB cut-off 2019 for the remaining constable recruitment posts

3. Check your name on the list

5. Download it and take a printout for future use

Candidates who have qualified and met the cut off requirement should keep their documents handy as they will be called in for document verification and medical tests.

