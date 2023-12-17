Headlines

Education

SBI CBO Recruitment 2023: Last date today to apply for 5,280 posts at sbi.co.in, check official notification here

SBI CBO Recruitment 2023: This SBI recruiting drive will fill 5,280 posts for Circle-Based Officers.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 07:32 AM IST

State Bank of India, SBI to conclude the extended registration dates for 5,280 vacancies of Circle Based Officers today, December 17. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

This SBI recruiting drive will fill 5,280 posts for Circle-Based Officers. SBI CBO 2023 application fee for general categories is Rs750. For candidates who are PwD, SC, or ST, there are no application fees. The registration process was started on November 22.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2023: How to apply

  • Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
  • Click on the SBI CBO Recruitment 2023 link 
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill out the application form and make the payment of fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2023: Notification

