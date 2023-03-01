Search icon
NEET UG 2023: When will registration begin? How to apply, application fee, website, eligibility, and more

NTA NEET UG 2023 registration will begin on March 1 at the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 05:00 PM IST

NEET UG 2023 | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2023 exam for undergraduate admission on 7 May 2023. Registration for NEET UG 2023 begins on March 1. Candidates who want to appear for the all India medical entrance exam can apply from the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in.  

The NEET UG 2023 exam is conducted to provide admission in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS, and other medical courses.

NEET UG 2023: How to apply

  1. Visit the official website of NTA, i.e neet.nta.nic.in.
  2. Check for the candidate activity.
  3. Tap on the Registration for NEET UG 2023 link.
  4. Fill out personal information with your address.
  5. Confirm a strong password and upload the necessary documents.
  6. Click on the complete Application form button to complete the registration.

Read: TS LAWCET, TS PGLCET 2023 registration process begins tomorrow: Registration fees, How to apply

NEET UG 2023: Application form fee

  • General/UR – Rs 1600
  • WS/OBC – Rs 1500
  • SC/ST/PWD/Third Gender – Rs 900

NEET UG 2023: Eligibility

  • Candidates must have passed or appearing in the class 12 board exam in the science stream with biology as their main subject. 
  • Candidates applying for the exam must be 17 years of age. 
  • The candidates must be intermediate appearing or passed
  • Open-category students must have 50% or above in Intermediate, while reserved-category students must have 40% or above in Intermediate.
