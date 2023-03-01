NEET UG 2023: When will registration begin? How to apply, application fee, website, eligibility, and more

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 05:00 PM IST
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2023 exam for undergraduate admission on 7 May 2023. Registration for NEET UG 2023 begins on March 1. Candidates who want to appear for the all India medical entrance exam can apply from the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in.
The NEET UG 2023 exam is conducted to provide admission in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS, and other medical courses.
NEET UG 2023: How to apply
- Visit the official website of NTA, i.e neet.nta.nic.in.
- Check for the candidate activity.
- Tap on the Registration for NEET UG 2023 link.
- Fill out personal information with your address.
- Confirm a strong password and upload the necessary documents.
- Click on the complete Application form button to complete the registration.
NEET UG 2023: Application form fee
- General/UR – Rs 1600
- WS/OBC – Rs 1500
- SC/ST/PWD/Third Gender – Rs 900
NEET UG 2023: Eligibility
- Candidates must have passed or appearing in the class 12 board exam in the science stream with biology as their main subject.
- Candidates applying for the exam must be 17 years of age.
- The candidates must be intermediate appearing or passed
- Open-category students must have 50% or above in Intermediate, while reserved-category students must have 40% or above in Intermediate.