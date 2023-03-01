NEET UG 2023: When will registration begin? How to apply, application fee, website, eligibility, and more

NEET UG 2023 | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2023 exam for undergraduate admission on 7 May 2023. Registration for NEET UG 2023 begins on March 1. Candidates who want to appear for the all India medical entrance exam can apply from the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET UG 2023 exam is conducted to provide admission in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS, and other medical courses.

NEET UG 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website of NTA, i.e neet.nta.nic.in. Check for the candidate activity. Tap on the Registration for NEET UG 2023 link. Fill out personal information with your address. Confirm a strong password and upload the necessary documents. Click on the complete Application form button to complete the registration.

NEET UG 2023: Application form fee

General/UR – Rs 1600

WS/OBC – Rs 1500

SC/ST/PWD/Third Gender – Rs 900

NEET UG 2023: Eligibility