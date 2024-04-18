Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani's company makes Rs 30000000 record, aims to reach new target of...

What is Copilot, Microsoft's AI tool which can make your lifestyle easy?

Meet son of sweeper, who used to check copies in coaching centre, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Article 370 OTT release: Here's when and where you can enjoy Yami Gautam's political thriller

Rohit Sharma rubbishes reports of meeting Agarkar, Dravid for T20 World Cup selection, says 'everything is....'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

What is Copilot, Microsoft's AI tool which can make your lifestyle easy?

Article 370 OTT release: Here's when and where you can enjoy Yami Gautam's political thriller

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

7 superfoods to consume instead of multivitamins

World's most expensive fish costs Rs....

Players to score century and take hat-trick in IPL

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility Of Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Home

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur, 2 Killed Ahead Of Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit

Israel-Iran Row: Iran Fired 300 Missiles, Drones Overnight, Israel Calls For Emergency UNSC Meet

Article 370 OTT release: Here's when and where you can enjoy Yami Gautam's political thriller

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

This flop film with two stars pushed director into debt, protestors tore his clothes, vandalised his office, then he...

HomeEducation

Education

Meet son of sweeper, who used to check copies in coaching centre, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

He used to check the mock exam papers of students in a Delhi coaching centre to earn a livelihood.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Apr 18, 2024, 04:21 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

article-main
Photo: YT/ Pragnya Academy
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

UPSC civil services exam is one of the toughest exams in India. Every year, lakhs of candidates appear for the exam but only around 1000 could qualify for the final list. Many candidates couldn't clear the exam in 2-3 attempts and give up. However, some candidates continue to prepare despite failing several times and get success. One such person is Prashant Suresh Bhojane who has cracked UPSC CSE 2023 exam in his 9th attempt. His mother works as a civic sweeper in Maharashtra's Thane city. His father is a Class IV employee in the civic body.

Prashant has secured All India Rank (AIR) 849th rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2023 final results declared on April 16, 2024. The 32-year-old had started the journey towards fulfilling his dream in 2015, when he first appeared for the exam, and finally cracked it after eight years in his ninth attempt. He is an engineering graduate who belongs to Thane. He always wanted to become an IAS officer.

During his UPSC journey, he worked in Delhi in 2020 at a competitive exam coaching centre. He used to check the mock exam papers of students to earn a livelihood.

His parents would regularly ask him to stop taking the exams and return home, but he was confident and determined that he would achieve his goal one day. Now, he has finally cracked his dream exam and is set to become a civil servant.

READ | Meet man, who resigned as police constable after humiliation, cracked UPSC civil services exam 2023 with AIR...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Poonam Dhillon says Bollywood is more competitive today, reacts to nepotism debate: ‘You cannot say that…’ | Exclusive

IPL 2024: Big boost for LSG as star pacer rejoins team, check details

Meet man who started business at 60, suffered Rs 15 crore loss, company now worth over Rs 2000 crore, his business is...

Amar Singh Chamkila's son is upset with this scene in Diljit Dosanjh-starrer biopic: 'Unhone galat...'

This Swiss Alps wedding outshine Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani's Jamnagar pre-wedding gala

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement