Meet son of sweeper, who used to check copies in coaching centre, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

He used to check the mock exam papers of students in a Delhi coaching centre to earn a livelihood.

UPSC civil services exam is one of the toughest exams in India. Every year, lakhs of candidates appear for the exam but only around 1000 could qualify for the final list. Many candidates couldn't clear the exam in 2-3 attempts and give up. However, some candidates continue to prepare despite failing several times and get success. One such person is Prashant Suresh Bhojane who has cracked UPSC CSE 2023 exam in his 9th attempt. His mother works as a civic sweeper in Maharashtra's Thane city. His father is a Class IV employee in the civic body.

Prashant has secured All India Rank (AIR) 849th rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2023 final results declared on April 16, 2024. The 32-year-old had started the journey towards fulfilling his dream in 2015, when he first appeared for the exam, and finally cracked it after eight years in his ninth attempt. He is an engineering graduate who belongs to Thane. He always wanted to become an IAS officer.

During his UPSC journey, he worked in Delhi in 2020 at a competitive exam coaching centre. He used to check the mock exam papers of students to earn a livelihood.

His parents would regularly ask him to stop taking the exams and return home, but he was confident and determined that he would achieve his goal one day. Now, he has finally cracked his dream exam and is set to become a civil servant.

