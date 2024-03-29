Meet man, IIT graduate who cracked UPSC exam in third attempt to become IAS officer, got AIR...

IAS Hitesh, a farmer's son, was intelligent from an early age. He was a standout student in both Class 12 and high school.

UPSC civil services exam is undoubtedly one of the most difficult exams in India. To succeed, aspirants must study religiously and employ the appropriate strategy. Although some aspirants passed stages 1 and 2 (prelims and mains) on their first attempt, they did not make it to the final list.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the UPSC CSE exam in three stages. Aspirants who pass all three stages advance to the IAS, IPS, IFS, and other civil service positions.

We are going to tell you about an IAS officer who took the UPSC exam twice and passed it on his third try. His name is IAS Hitesh Meena; let's learn more about him.

IAS Hitesh, a farmer's son, was intelligent from an early age. He was a standout student in both Class 12 and high school. He went on to pursue his B.Tech (Civil Engineering) degree at IIT BHU, Varanasi, after completing his intermediate studies and easily clearing JEE, according to News 18.

Later, he continued his studies at IIT Delhi, earning an M.Tech in transportation engineering. But he had a change of heart and chose to begin studying for the Civil Services examination. The gifted young man passed both the Prelims and Mains exams on his first two tries (2016) and 2017 respectively.

In 2018, he finished all three rounds with success and was ranked 417th overall in India. In the final list, he received 977 scores.

At present, Hitesh is employed by the prestigious Haryana cadre in Gurugram as an Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Citizen Resource Information Officer. He consistently exemplifies leadership and commitment in his administrative pursuits. He is blissfully wed to IAS Renu Sogan, a 2019 batch officer.