Meet man behind IIT-JEE coaching concept, who made Kota as educational capital of India, built industry worth Rs…

VK Bansal, the founder of Bansal Classes, is credited with starting the first IIT JEE coaching institute and made Kota the coaching capital of India.

Ritik Raj

Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 11:08 AM IST

Kota, known as India's coaching hub, is also a mecca for engineering students. It is believed that VK Bansal, who founded Bansal Classes in 1991, is responsible for Kota's current status as India's educational capital. He was credited with introducing the idea of IIT-JEE coaching to Kota and is also credited with founding coaching classes the Bansal Classes, an IIT-JEE coaching centre in Rajasthan.

Bansal, who was born in Jhansi on October 26, 1949, was a gifted student who excelled academically and was awarded scholarships. In 1971, Bansal graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering from Banaras Hindu University, which is now known as IIT BHU. In 1971, Bansal moved to Kota, Rajasthan, and was employed as an engineer at JK Synthetics. However, after just two years, Bansal began experiencing muscle soreness and difficulty climbing steps.

After learning about his muscular dystrophy diagnosis, Bansal started receiving treatment. Because he was an engineer, he used his free time to teach neighbours' children how to get ready for engineering entrance exams. After Bansal classes were established in Kota in 1991, students from neighboring towns and cities in Rajasthan and parts of Gujarat initially attended the classes, and later, students from all over the nation. When Bansal students placed first and second in the All-India IIT-JEE in 2000, the coaching centre reached its pinnacle. 

VK Bansal passed away on May 3, 2021, during COVID-19, but he built a coaching industry valued at approximately Rs 3000 crore.

