Education

Meet IPS officer who cracked UPSC exam in third attempt without coaching, a social media star with following of…

Aashna hails from Pilkhua, a town in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh. Her father, Dr. Ajit Chaudhary, is a professor in a government university while her mother, Indu Singh, is a homemaker.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Mar 15, 2024, 06:14 AM IST

People who rise after battling numerous adversities are real heroes and winners in life. One such inspiring story is of IPS Aashna Chaudhary. Her story is a beacon of the power of determination and self-belief.

Aashna hails from Pilkhua, a town in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh. Her father, Dr. Ajit Chaudhary, is a professor in a government university while her mother, Indu Singh, is a homemaker. She studied in various schools across India, including St. Xavier’s School in Pilkhua, St. Mary’s School in Udaipur, and Delhi Public School in Ghaziabad. She did very well in her studies and scored 96.5 percent marks in 12th class. Thereafter, she pursued her graduation in English Literature from Lady Shri Ram College for Women of Delhi University. Later, she also did her masters in International Relations from South Asian University. During her masters, she also worked with an NGO that caters to underprivileged children.

Thereafter, she began preparing for UPSC after finishing her graduation in 2019. She was inspired by her family members who advised her to try for UPSC. She gave her first attempt in 2020 after a year of preparation. However, she failed and again in 2012, she couldn’t crack the exam.

However, she persisted and showcased smartness for her third attempt in 2022. Finally, she cracked the exam without coaching with AIR 116. She secured 992 marks out of 2025 marks. She then secured her first preference of service -Indian Police Service (IPS). 

Besides academics, she is active on social media such as Instagram, where she has more than 107K followers.

She inspired the aspirants by sharing her strategy and experience, “never give up on your dreams. Failure is not the end but a stepping stone to success. Learn from your mistakes and improve yourself every day. Believe in yourself and your potential. Work hard with passion and dedication. Success will surely follow you.”

 
