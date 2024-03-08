Meet IIT-JEE topper, joined IIT Bombay with AIR 1, left Rs 70 lakh job to prepare for UPSC, became IAS officer with…

IIT graduates a leading few of the biggest companies in the world right now. IIT graduates are often glorified for their high-paying jobs but not many are aware of the hard work and dedication it takes to graduate from an IIT and securing a reputed job. Although IIT graduates are believed to get an easy placement, it is worth noting that graduating from IIT is not an easy task. The race for an IIT certificate begins even before the admission. One has to get good AIR in IIT-JEE to get admission in a desired IIT. Scores of IIT aspirants work hard for the IIT-JEE exam but only one is able to secure AIR 1. One such brilliant IIT aspirant secured AIR 1 in IIT-JEE and went to IIT Bombay for his graduation, After his graduation, he joined a job with Rs 70 lakh annual salary, however, he left that high-paying job to become an IAS officer.The IIT graduate IAS officer that we are talking about is Prudhvi Tej Immadi.

Prudhvi Tej Immadi was born in Andhra Pradesh’s Dwaraka Tirumala. He cleared IIT-JEE with AIR 1 in 2011 and went to IIT Bombay for his graduation in electrical engineering. After his graduation, Immadi got an international job offer at Samsung in South Korea even before 2014 placements started. He also won the Aditya Birla Scholarship at IIT Bombay in the same year. After working at the job for sometime, Prudhvi Tej Immadi returned to India in 2016 and started preparing for UPSC.

He applied for Civils in 2017 and dedicated more than 14 hours a day for preparation. He focused on revising old papers and going through the syllabus. He was able to secure AIR 24 in his UPSC exam. He is now the Chairman and Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL). He played a key role in the purchase of cost-effective power from the open market during his tenure as Joint Managing Director of APTRANSCO.

An inspiration to many, IIT graduate IAS Prudhvi Tej Immadi shared his life journey and the tricks that he used to prepare for two of the most difficult exams in the country. Immadi’s tips can be found on Quora and other social media platforms.