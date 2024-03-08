Meet IIT-JEE topper, joined IIT Bombay with AIR 1, left Rs 70 lakh job to prepare for UPSC, became IAS officer with…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Women led 8000 startups in India have over Rs 190335 crore in funding: Report

Meet woman, travels in India’s most expensive SUV, owns a Rs 1160000000 house, she is…

India's first female superstar didn't know Hindi, was telephone operator, later paid more than heroes, was banned for...

Former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah slams PM Modi, says 'if Article 370 was this bad..

6 Sri Lankans knifed to death in Canada's Ottawa home, student who lived with family arrested

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Women led 8000 startups in India have over Rs 190335 crore in funding: Report

Meet woman, travels in India’s most expensive SUV, owns a Rs 1160000000 house, she is…

India's first female superstar didn't know Hindi, was telephone operator, later paid more than heroes, was banned for...

10 healthy foods for strengthening bones

Simple tricks to get rid of baggy eyes

Maha Shivratri 2024: Food items to eat while observing fast

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

ISPL 2024: Stand-up Comedian Munawar Faruqui Dismisses Legend Sachin Tendulkar In Opening Match

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi's New Strategy To Win More Than 400 Seats In The General Elections

Bengaluru Water Crisis: Water Woes Grip Karnataka As Its City Faces Severe Crisis Ahead Of Summer

India's first female superstar didn't know Hindi, was telephone operator, later paid more than heroes, was banned for...

Yami Gautam-starrer Article 370 declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh for showing 'bitter reality' of J&K special status

Jazim Sharma slams Punjabi singers for their songs on 'daru, hathyar', says 'humari young generation...' | Exclusive

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IIT-JEE topper, joined IIT Bombay with AIR 1, left Rs 70 lakh job to prepare for UPSC, became IAS officer with…

Prudhvi Tej Immadi was born in Andhra Pradesh’s Dwaraka Tirumala. He cleared IIT-JEE with AIR 1 in 2011 and went to IIT Bombay for his graduation in electrical engineering.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 08, 2024, 06:44 AM IST

article-main
IIT-JEE topper Prudhvi Tej Immadi
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

IIT graduates a leading few of the biggest companies in the world right now. IIT graduates are often glorified for their high-paying jobs but not many are aware of the hard work and dedication it takes to graduate from an IIT and securing a reputed job. Although IIT graduates are believed to get an easy placement, it is worth noting that graduating from IIT is not an easy task. The race for an IIT certificate begins even before the admission. One has to get good AIR in IIT-JEE to get admission in a desired IIT. Scores of IIT aspirants work hard for the IIT-JEE exam but only one is able to secure AIR 1. One such brilliant IIT aspirant secured AIR 1 in IIT-JEE and went to IIT Bombay for his graduation, After his graduation, he joined a job with Rs 70 lakh annual salary, however, he left that high-paying job to become an IAS officer.The IIT graduate IAS officer that we are talking about is Prudhvi Tej Immadi.

Prudhvi Tej Immadi was born in Andhra Pradesh’s Dwaraka Tirumala. He cleared IIT-JEE with AIR 1 in 2011 and went to IIT Bombay for his graduation in electrical engineering. After his graduation, Immadi got an international job offer at Samsung in South Korea even before 2014 placements started. He also won the Aditya Birla Scholarship at IIT Bombay in the same year. After working at the job for sometime, Prudhvi Tej Immadi returned to India in 2016 and started preparing for UPSC.

He applied for Civils in 2017 and dedicated more than 14 hours a day for preparation. He focused on revising old papers and going through the syllabus. He was able to secure AIR 24 in his UPSC exam.  He is now the Chairman and Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL). He played a key role in the purchase of cost-effective power from the open market during his tenure as Joint Managing Director of APTRANSCO.

An inspiration to many, IIT graduate IAS Prudhvi Tej Immadi shared his life journey and the tricks that he used to prepare for two of the most difficult exams in the country. Immadi’s tips can be found on Quora and other social media platforms.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Gal Gadot shares adorable pic, pens heartfelt note as she welcomes fourth baby girl Ori: 'The pregnancy was not easy...'

DNA New Gen Women Achievers Awards 2024: Shafali Verma wins in sports category

Viral video: Baby elephant plays ‘Holi’ with dust, internet can't help but go aww

DNA New Gen Women Achievers Awards 2024: Sabina Chopra wins in hospitality category

Viral video: Woman dances to Shakira's Waka Waka inside crowded train, internet says 'please stop'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement