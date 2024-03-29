Meet IIT graduate, got a government job, left to start his own firm with just Rs 5 lakh, now has Rs 1100 crore…

The IIT graduate genius that we are talking about is Mahesh Gupta who is known for revolutionizing the water purification industry in India. He is the founder and chairman of Kent RO Systems.

IIT graduates are leading a few of the biggest companies in the world right now. The Indian geniuses from IIT often get high paying jobs right after their graduation. While many go on to join the jobs with fat pay cheques, a few invest their knowledge to start their own business. One IIT alumnus did both and became an inspiration to many. After graduating from IIT, the genius secured a government job which he later left to start his own company that now has a net worth of more than Rs 1100 crore.

Mahesh Gupta was born in Delhi in the house of a section officer in the finance ministry. He did his schooling from Delhi's Lodhi Road and moved to Kanpur to get a degree in mechanical engineering from IIT. He also secured masters from Dehradun's Indian Institute of Petroleum.

After completing his education, Mahesh Gupta started working for Indian Oil Limited. In 1988 he bid goodbye to the oil sector giant and with a minimal seed capital at his disposal, ventured into the business of manufacturing instruments for oil testing and checking its pilferage. He went commercial under the brand name Kent Oil Meters which went on to be a successful business.

He entered the healthcare segment when he noticed that children are getting sick due to polluted water. His son had jaundice and it was this incident that changed Mahesh Gupta's life. As he failed to find a right water purifier in the Indian market at that time, decided to create a water filter himself, thanks to his engineering background. His Kent RO osmosis-based water purifier became an instant hit. He started his business in 1998. His team consisted, initially, of four people and an investment of Rs 1 lakh. He used to sell his product for Rs 20,000. He started the company with Rs 5 lakh seed capital. The company's turnover remains over Rs 1100 crore.