Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Adani family makes huge Rs 66610000000 investment, it now owns…

Ukraine urges India to stand by Kyiv, rethink 'Soviet legacy' of Russia ties

Meet star kid with flop debut, has no blockbuster, but still more popular than Alia, Katrina, Deepika, Kareena

India's highest paid TV star charges Rs 200 crore a season; it's not Kapil Sharma, Rupali Ganguly, Hina Khan, Ram Kapoor

Meet IIT graduate, got a government job, left to start his own firm with just Rs 5 lakh, now has Rs 1100 crore…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet star kid with flop debut, has no blockbuster, but still more popular than Alia, Katrina, Deepika, Kareena

Meet IIT graduate, got a government job, left to start his own firm with just Rs 5 lakh, now has Rs 1100 crore…

This actor drove taxi, ferry; debut was hit but didn't get him roles, had no work for years, then gave Rs 900-crore film

8 smallest animals in world

Ayurvedic herbs to reduce high uric acid in summer

Morning habits to reduce bad cholesterol levels in summer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Meet star kid with flop debut, has no blockbuster, but still more popular than Alia, Katrina, Deepika, Kareena

India's highest paid TV star charges Rs 200 crore a season; it's not Kapil Sharma, Rupali Ganguly, Hina Khan, Ram Kapoor

Allu Arjun strikes iconic Pushpa pose with his wax statue at Madame Tussauds Dubai, calls it ‘milestone moment’

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IIT graduate, got a government job, left to start his own firm with just Rs 5 lakh, now has Rs 1100 crore…

The IIT graduate genius that we are talking about is Mahesh Gupta who is known for revolutionizing the water purification industry in India. He is the founder and chairman of Kent RO Systems.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 29, 2024, 08:08 AM IST

article-main
Mahesh Gupta Kent RO
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

IIT graduates are leading a few of the biggest companies in the world right now. The Indian geniuses from IIT often get high paying jobs right after their graduation. While many go on to join the jobs with fat pay cheques, a few invest their knowledge to start their own business. One IIT alumnus did both and became an inspiration to many. After graduating from IIT, the genius secured a government job which he later left to start his own company that now has a net worth of more than Rs 1100 crore. The IIT graduate genius that we are talking about is Mahesh Gupta who is known for revolutionizing the water purification industry in India. He is the founder and chairman of Kent RO Systems.

Mahesh Gupta was born in Delhi in the house of a section officer in the finance ministry. He did his schooling from Delhi's Lodhi Road and moved to Kanpur to get a degree in mechanical engineering from IIT. He also secured masters from Dehradun's Indian Institute of Petroleum. 

After completing his education, Mahesh Gupta started working for Indian Oil Limited. In 1988 he bid goodbye to the oil sector giant and with a minimal seed capital at his disposal, ventured into the business of manufacturing instruments for oil testing and checking its pilferage. He went commercial under the brand name Kent Oil Meters which went on to be a successful business. 

He entered the healthcare segment when he noticed that children are getting sick due to polluted water. His son had jaundice and it was this incident that changed Mahesh Gupta's life. As he failed to find a right water purifier in the Indian market at that time, decided to create a water filter himself, thanks to his engineering background. His Kent RO osmosis-based water purifier became an instant hit. He started his business in 1998. His team consisted, initially, of four people and an investment of Rs 1 lakh. He used to sell his product for Rs 20,000. He started the company with Rs 5 lakh seed capital. The company's turnover remains over Rs 1100 crore.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Apple iPhone 15 Plus available at just Rs 25,999 after Rs 57,000 off in Flipkart sale, cheaper than Apple iPhone 14

Meet Tamali Saha, who cleared UPSC exam at 23 in her first attempt, got AIR 94, is posted at...

Good Friday 2024: WhatsApp messages, quotes to share with family and friends

Meet actor who worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Salman, Ajay Devgn, gave 15 flop films, his sister is..

Ila Arun says she's ‘shaken up’ by remix of ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ in Crew: ‘Why can’t they just…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement