Meet man, IIT Delhi gold medalist, who quit high paying job, changed his name, became a monk at just 28 because..

There are millions of students in India who dream of becoming an engineer after completing their Class 12 exam. Most of these students dream of clearing the IIT Jee exam and take admission into the prestigious IIT.

The main reason why students prefer to study at IIT is because it makes the career path easier to navigate. After graduating from IIT, candidates often get good job offers to work in India and abroad. However, despite so many positives, some students decide to walk a different path in life, away from all the luxuries of life. Today, we will tell you about Sandeep Kumar Bhatt who studied at IIT but gave up worldly pleasures after a few years to become a monk at the age of 28.

Sandeep Kumar Bhatt did his engineering at IIT Delhi. He was a gold medalist of his batch in 2002. After doing M Tech in 2004, he worked in Larsen & Toubro for 3 years. However, soon Sandeep Kumar Bhatt got tired of living a luxurious life and left the job in 2007.

Sandeep Kumar Bhatt decided to become a monk at the age of just 28 and changed his name to Swami Sundar Gopal Das.

Regarding his decision to become a monk, Sandeep Kumar Bhatt, now Swami Sundar Gopal Das, said that people will find many engineers, doctors, IAS, judges, scientists, and leaders in society but we will not be able to find anyone whose mission is to show a different path to the society or to build the character of people.