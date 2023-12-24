Headlines

Education

Education

Meet IAS officer who couldn’t clear JEE, then cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, her rank was…

Srushti Deshmukh Gowda went to Carmel Convent School, BHEL, Bhopal, and passed her 12th board exam with 93.4% marks.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 06:10 AM IST

article-main
Meet IAS officer who couldn't clear JEE, then cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, her rank was…
In India, a person who works in the civil services is highly admired and looked upon with utmost respect. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam through which a person aspires to become an IAS officer is one of the toughest exams in India. Every year, students in large numbers will appear for the UPSC exam. As it is a very competitive exam, only a few hundred manage to clear the exam and fulfill their dream of becoming a civil servant. Here’s one such story of an IAS officer Srushti Deshmukh Gowda, who cleared the UPSC exam in her first attempt and secured All India Rank 5 in 2018.

Born in 1995, Srushti Deshmukh hails from Kasturba Nagar in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. She was just 23 years old when she managed to clear the UPSC exam.  

Going back to her school days, Srushti Deshmukh Gowda had been a bright student. She went to Carmel Convent School, BHEL, Bhopal, and passed her 12th board exam with 93.4% marks.

Srushti Deshmukh aspired to study at India’s most prestigious engineering college, the Indian Institute of Engineering (IIT). But in reality, she did not succeed in clearing JEE and took admission in Bhopal’s Lakshmi Narain College of Technology to complete her B.Tech in Chemical Engineering.

Moreover, Srushti Deshmukh loves to hear music and also practices yoga daily. Srushti Deshmukh’s father, Jayant Deshmukh, is an engineer, while her mother, Sunita Deshmukh, is a teacher.

Srushti Deshmukh is married to her batchmate Dr. Nagarjun B Gowda, who is also an IAS officer.

 

