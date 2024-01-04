Meet IAS officer who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt without coaching, secured AIR...

Her inspiring journey serves as a beacon for aspiring civil servants, reinforcing the belief that with dedication and hardwork, any dream is achievable.

In a spectacular display of determination and consistency, Laghima Tiwari, an electronics and communication engineering graduate from Delhi Technological University, clinched All India Rank 19 in the UPSC CSE 2022 in her maiden attempt. Hailing from Rajasthan’s Alwar, her journey to success is a testament to her unwavering dedication.

After completing her graduation in 2021, she started her year-long preparation journey for the UPSC.

In an interview, Laghima had said that she drew insights from toppers’ interviews on YouTube. She covered static portions, basic GS, and current affairs.

Without any coaching, Laghima relied on test series and self-study, and that was her mantra for success.

Laghima believes in the mantra of consistency. She had advised aspirants, that even if they study for a few hours, maintain consistent efforts, that will undeniably yield the best results for them. She also urged aspirants to make a preparation strategy in advance and stressed the significance of continuous effort and revision.

Post-prelims, Laghima had advised candidates not to waste time, urging them to start preparation for the Mains exam promptly.

Choosing anthropology as her optional subject for the UPSC Mains exam, Laghima, with a biology background from class 9th to 12th, proved that out-of-the-box choices can lead to success.

Her story sheds light on the importance of strategic preparation, stress management, and a clear mindset.

She has credited her success to her parents and stated that she is the first in her family to pursue a career in civil services.

Her inspiring journey serves as a beacon for aspiring civil servants, reinforcing the belief that with dedication and hardwork, any dream is achievable.