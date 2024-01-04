Meet IAS officer who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt without coaching, secured AIR...

Headlines

Britney Spears says she will 'never return to the music industry', calls reports of new album 'trash'

DNA TV Show: Will there be third war in world after twin blasts in Iran?

ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 nominees revealed; Indian players dominate the list

Manoj Bajpayee to contest 2024 Lok Sabha election from Bihar? Actor reveals 'yeh baat...'

This company laid off entire staff in 120 seconds on Google Meet call, know why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Britney Spears says she will 'never return to the music industry', calls reports of new album 'trash'

DNA TV Show: Will there be third war in world after twin blasts in Iran?

ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 nominees revealed; Indian players dominate the list

10 most spiciest dishes of India

Simple habits for students to improve memory

10 most alcoholic drinks in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Nevada Judge Mary Kay Holthus Attacked By Defendant During Sentencing In Las Vegas Courtroom

Horrific! Fire Breaks Out In Teaching Block Of Delhi AIIMS, No Casualties Reported

Iran Bomb Updates: 103 Killed In Twin Bomb Blasts Near Iran General Qasem Soleimani's Tomb

Britney Spears says she will 'never return to the music industry', calls reports of new album 'trash'

Netizens think Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol’s fight scene in Animal is copied from this Bollywood movie

This Bollywood actress to reportedly make her Kannada debut with Yash in Toxic

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IAS officer who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt without coaching, secured AIR...

Her inspiring journey serves as a beacon for aspiring civil servants, reinforcing the belief that with dedication and hardwork, any dream is achievable.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 05:32 PM IST

article-main
Image Source: Instagram/@laghima_tiwari
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a spectacular display of determination and consistency, Laghima Tiwari, an electronics and communication engineering graduate from Delhi Technological University, clinched All India Rank 19 in the UPSC CSE 2022 in her maiden attempt. Hailing from Rajasthan’s Alwar, her journey to success is a testament to her unwavering dedication. 

After completing her graduation in 2021, she started her year-long preparation journey for the UPSC.

In an interview, Laghima had said that she drew insights from toppers’ interviews on YouTube. She covered static portions, basic GS, and current affairs. 

Without any coaching, Laghima relied on test series and self-study, and that was her mantra for success.

Laghima believes in the mantra of consistency. She had advised aspirants, that even if they study for a few hours, maintain consistent efforts, that will undeniably yield the best results for them. She also urged aspirants to make a preparation strategy in advance and stressed the significance of continuous effort and revision.

Post-prelims, Laghima had advised candidates not to waste time, urging them to start preparation for the Mains exam promptly. 

Choosing anthropology as her optional subject for the UPSC Mains exam, Laghima, with a biology background from class 9th to 12th, proved that out-of-the-box choices can lead to success. 

Her story sheds light on the importance of strategic preparation, stress management, and a clear mindset.

She has credited her success to her parents and stated that she is the first in her family to pursue a career in civil services. 

Her inspiring journey serves as a beacon for aspiring civil servants, reinforcing the belief that with dedication and hardwork, any dream is achievable.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet the girl who is set to become leader of North Korea after dictator Kim Jong Un

Truck drivers' protest turns violent in Surat; policeman thrashed, 23 held

Meet man who left village with Rs 100, worked as a cleaner, now has net worth of Rs 200 crore, his business is…

South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung stabbed in neck during visit to Busan

WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after India’s thumping win over South Africa

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE