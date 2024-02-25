JEE Main Result 2024 Update: NTA JEE Paper 2 scores to be released soon at jeemain.nta.ac.in

JEE Main Result 2024 Update: Once released, candidates can check the NTA JEE Scores on the official website - jeemain.nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) to announce the result of JEE Main 2024 Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B.Planning) soon at jeemain.nta.ac.in. Once released, candidates can check the NTA JEE Scores on the official website - jeemain.nta.ac.in. To access the NTA JEE Result for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B.Planning), a registered needs to enter his/her application number and date of birth.

The official notice which was shared by the NTA during Paper 1 result reads, “The NTA Scores for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B.Planning) for the JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 will be issued in the next few days." Last year, the Session 1 Paper 2 exam results were declared on 28 February.

NTA JEE Main 2024 paper 2 exam was conducted on February 24, 2024. The exam was held in single shift- from 3 pm to 6 pm. According to the official notice by NTA, a total of 74,002 candidates registered for the JEE Main 2024 paper 2 exams for session 1, out of which 55,493 candidates appeared. The overall attendance was 75 percent.

JEE Main Session 1 Paper 2 results: How to check