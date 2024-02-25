JEE Main Result 2024 Update: NTA JEE Paper 2 scores to be released soon at jeemain.nta.ac.in

Twitter
Headlines

Meet woman, who rejected Rs 145 crore offer, built Rs 8300 crore company, now wants to teach…

PM Modi inaugurates Sudarshan Setu, India’s longest cable-stayed bridge

Mother elephant 'thanks' forest officials for rescuing her baby jumbo trapped in canal, video goes viral

Meet man, who started career as intern, now lives in Rs 98 crore home near Mukesh Ambani, his salary is...

Article 370 box office collection day 2: Yami Gautam’s political thriller records huge jump, mints Rs 7.5 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman, who rejected Rs 145 crore offer, built Rs 8300 crore company, now wants to teach…

Meet man, who started career as intern, now lives in Rs 98 crore home near Mukesh Ambani, his salary is...

Article 370 box office collection day 2: Yami Gautam’s political thriller records huge jump, mints Rs 7.5 crore

Indian captains who have lost maximum matches against Pakistan

Step inside Sonam Kapoor’s lavish Rs 173-crore bungalow with royal decor

Batters with most runs for RR in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Manipur High Court Modifies Controversial Order On Meiteis That Sparked Ethnic Violence

Farmers Protest: Tear Gas Fired, Stones Pelted During Farmers' Protest In Haryana's Kheri Chopta

India's New Defence Booster In Deserts And Mountains, DRDO Reveals Big Mounted Guns | Indian Army

Article 370 box office collection day 2: Yami Gautam’s political thriller records huge jump, mints Rs 7.5 crore

Meet actress who started working at 9, starred in only 1 TV show, quit acting, is now crorepati businesswoman; she is...

Not Madhuri Dixit, but this actress was first choice opposite Sanjay Dutt in Kalank, was replaced due to…

HomeEducation

Education

JEE Main Result 2024 Update: NTA JEE Paper 2 scores to be released soon at jeemain.nta.ac.in

JEE Main Result 2024 Update: Once released, candidates can check the NTA JEE Scores on the official website - jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Feb 25, 2024, 08:54 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The National Testing Agency (NTA) to announce the result of JEE Main 2024 Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B.Planning) soon at jeemain.nta.ac.in. Once released, candidates can check the NTA JEE Scores on the official website - jeemain.nta.ac.in. To access the NTA JEE Result for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B.Planning), a registered needs to enter his/her application number and date of birth.

The official notice which was shared by the NTA during Paper 1 result reads, “The NTA Scores for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B.Planning) for the JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 will be issued in the next few days." Last year, the Session 1 Paper 2 exam results were declared on 28 February.

NTA JEE Main 2024 paper 2 exam was conducted on February 24, 2024. The exam was held in single shift- from 3 pm to 6 pm. According to the official notice by NTA, a total of 74,002 candidates registered for the JEE Main 2024 paper 2 exams for session 1, out of which 55,493 candidates appeared. The overall attendance was 75 percent.

JEE Main Session 1 Paper 2 results: How to check 

  • Go to the official site of NTA JEE – jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • Go to the activated link “Answer Key of JEE (Main) Session-1 2024 Paper 2'
  • Enter your application number and date of birth
  • Click on Submit
  • JEE Main 2024 session 1 Paper 2 results will appear on the screen
  • Save and download for future reference.
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Bengali bride dances to Taylor Swift's 'Love Story', internet says 'super se bhi upar'

Weather update: IMD issues snowfall alert in these states for next 5 days, check forecast here

UPSC topper IAS Tina Dabi's sister IAS officer Ria Dabi is already married, then why is she becoming bride again

Meet only villain who was India's highest paid actor, richer than superstars, refused lead roles; was so hated that...

Measles outbreak in MP: Know symptoms, prevention tips, treatment of this viral infection

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE