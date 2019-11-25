Hurry up! Today is last date to apply for SSC CGL 2019, details inside

The SSC CGL tier-I exam will be conducted from March 2-11 and tier-II & III exams will be held from June 22-25.

Candidates interested in SSC CGL 2019, the last date to apply is today i.e- 25th November 2019. The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CGL notification on October 22.

SSC will conduct the Computer Based Examination (CBE) for various Group “B” and Group “C” posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for SSC CGL exam on the official website (ssc.nic.in) of the commission today. You can submit the online fee by November 27, 2019, till 5:00 PM.

Candidates will be required to fill their Basic Details, Additional & Contact Detail and upload 3 Photo and Signature in a prescribed format.



Eligibility to apply

Candidate must be either a citizen of India, a person of India origin, subject of Nepal/ Bhutan or a Tibetan refugee

Age- 18 to 30 years

The candidate requires a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university or institute



As per SSC exam calendar 2019-21 released by the commission earlier, the SSC CGL tier-I exam will be conducted from March 2-11 and tier-II & III exams will be held from June 22-25.

As per the reports, every year, about 30 lakh candidates fill the SSC CGL application form and about 15 lakh aspirants appear for the exam.