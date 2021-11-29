HTET Exam 2021: One day left to apply for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test at bseh.org.in

Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) to conclude the application process for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET 2021) tomorrow. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, bseh.org.in. The last date has been extended to November 30, 2021. Earlier the last date to apply is November 25, 2021.

Haryana TET Exam 2021 Vacancy Details

Name of Examination: Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test – HTET 2021

HTET 2021 Eligibility Criteria:

Level-I Primary Teacher: Candidate must have done 10+2 Intermediate with 50% Marks and Passed/ Appearing 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education/ Special Education/ B.E.Ed OR Bachelor Degree in Any Stream and Passed/ Appearing two-Year Diploma in Elementary Education/ Special Education/ B.E.Ed.

Level-II TGT Teacher Classes VI-VIII: Candidate must have done a Bachelor’s Degree in any Stream with 50% Marks and 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education OR Bachelor Degree with 50% Marks and B.Ed/ Special B.Ed Degree OR 10+2 with 50% Marks and 4 Year BA B.Ed/ B.Com B.Ed Degree.

Level-III PGT Teachers: Candidate must have done Master’s Degree in Concerned Subject with 50% Marks and B.Ed Degree.

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply through the HTET website bseh.org.in OR haryanatet.in from November 15, 2021, to November 25, 2021.

HTET 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam.

Important Dates for HTET Exam 2021

Starting Date for Registration of Online Application: November 15, 2021

Last Date for Registration of Online Application: November 30, 2021

Last Date for Payment of Application Fee: November 30, 2021

Date for Online Correction: December 01 to 03, 2021

HTET 2021 Exam Date: December 18 and 19, 2021