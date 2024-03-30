How Meridean Overseas Education went from small room to 12 offices around the world

Today, headquartered in Jaipur, India, the organisation has expanded to become a notable player in the study abroad sector, operating across 12 offices worldwide with a team of over 350 professionals.

In 2016, Meridean Overseas Education, an ed-tech company, began its operations in a small room office with a small team of employees, driven by the founders' passion for assisting students in their pursuit of international education.

Founded by Amar Bahada, the company started as an initiative aimed at assisting students in realizing their dreams of studying abroad. Over the past 7 years, Meridean Overseas Education partnered with over 100 universities across 10 study destinations, including the United States, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, Ireland, New Zealand, and Europe.

The growth of the organization has generated job opportunities for more than 400 professionals on a global scale.

In 2023, the company received the 'Top Recruitment Partner' award for helping the highest number of students study abroad. In March of the same year, Meridean Overseas Education was certified by the American International Recruitment Council (AIRC) for meeting top-tier international recruitment standards. Additionally, the company received a certificate from the ICFE.

Amar Bahada, founder, and director of the company, shared insights into the journey of the organization. "Our aim from the beginning was to create opportunities for students to explore international education. The growth from two rooms to a global presence reflects the dedication of our team and the trust placed in us by students and partner institutions.”