Are students mentally prepared to enter university space in post-Covid era? Educator Supriti Chauhan answers

A lot has been said about the impact of Covid-19 on education. The phrase ‘post-Covid era’ has become the mandatory prefix before most discussions held all over the world. The pandemic has had a huge impact on the field of education and it will reverberate for years to come.

Those still in school can be called ‘fortunate’, for want of a better word, as they have had the 2022-23 session to stabilise themselves and catch up with the massive learning gap created by Covid. It is the ones who have graduated in 2022 or 2021 who may feel the chasm between their knowledge and learning objectives getting wider with each test they take.

Keeping these new challenges in view, we have tried to help our students in every way possible to be ready to face the tests that await them outside the School’s protective walls. Our students were counselled at regular intervals by School Counsellors to share their concerns- whether it was about their writing speed falling short, their fights with distractions like mobile/social media, or the mental setback they have had to face due to the pandemic. Few of our students have had their lives uprooted due to the irreparable loss they faced during the second wave of Covid-19.

Apart from the mental health support, we gave our students crucial guidance to attempt CBSE papers effectively. The fact that this was the year, the Ministry decided to introduce the Common Entrance Tests, added to the worries of our Students. The whole pattern was new for the Commerce and Humanities Stream students. Industry players helped in this regard. We organised Career Fairs and University exhibitions in association with leading organisations to help our students wade these waters.

Talking with experts has really helped our students. The uncertainty which every student battles when leaving the familiar environs of the School has doubled this year due to the learning gap and the new entrance patterns. However, if there was a word coined to represent the youth- it is undoubtedly- resilient. Our students have made us proud with their fighting spirit. The way students have coped this year has found its way among the most remarkable personal experiences I have had with students over the years.

Students have used the Internet, social media, and help pages to find support in ‘their language’. Peer support has been online for these teenagers. The dreaded unknown buddy of the Internet could be a true friend, has been observed by our students. In this instance, our School students’ initiative- Teens Together Foundation- has helped many students struggling with mental health issues or even regular teenage angst and uncertainties. Such has been the impact of this online platform that its Founder and our Alumnus- Mansi Rai has been awarded the Jagran Josh Award for special initiatives.

There is help and guidance available at all levels for the students. And most importantly, they are ready to face challenges- if only they know we have their backs!

(Author Supriti Chauhan is an experienced educator and a vocal advocate of modern teaching methods. She currently heads Delhi Public School, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Noida)