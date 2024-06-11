Meet actress who was forced to do nude scenes at 12, labelled sex symbol at 15, quit acting as teenager, now she is...

This actress was coerced into doing nude scenes at age of 12, was labelled a sex symbol at 15

In a day and age where intimacy coordinators are present on set and child stars are protected both by statute and law, it is hard to imagine a child actor being forced to do nude scenes at the age of 12. But that happened and not too long ago as well. This actress was subjected to sexualisation while still in her teens, and faced legal battles too. Despite this, she was able to carve a successful career for herself.

The actress who did nude scenes at the age of 12

Brooke Shields was born in New York City in 195. A child model, she began appearing in print commercials even before she had turned one. In 1976, she made her film debut at the age of 10 and embarked upon a successful career. But she faced her first hurdle in 1978 when she appeared in Pretty Baby, a controversial film where she performed nude scenes. The film sparked controversy with many calling it child pornography and debates about child sexual abuse on the set. Later in life, Shields said that her mother had consented to those scenes and she was never asked about if she wanted to do them or not. In 1980, she appeared in Blue Lagoon, her breakthrough film which again had several topless scenes. The film transformed her into a sex symbol at the age of 15.



Brooke Shields today

When Brooke Shields quit acting for studies

In 1983, Brooke Shield quit films to go to college. The 18-year-old enrolled in Princeton University and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in French literature in 1987. While many expected her to pursue a career in the field of academics, Shields returned to films in 1989 and appeared in several films and TV shows through the 90s and 2000s. She most recently appeared in the Netflix film Mother of the Bride earlier this year.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.