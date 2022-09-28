Search icon
NTA NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Provisional Allotment released at mcc.nic.in

MCC has said that candidates can raise objections regarding NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result by 11 am till today.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 09:59 AM IST

File Photo

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has released the NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result on the official website - www.mcc.nic.in. The provisional list has been released by the committee and the final seat allotment result will be released today - September 28, 2022.

According to the official notice, MCC has said that candidates can raise objections regarding the NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result by 11 am till today. 

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result Direct Link 

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result: Steps to check 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'PG Medical Counselling' link on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the 'PROVISIONAL RESULT FOR ROUND 1 MD MS PG 2022' link on the new page.

Step 4: Search for your name, and roll number in the PDF.

Step 5: Raise objections till 11 am today (if any)

Step 6: Download and save the PDF for future use.

Once the final seat allotment result is declared, candidates selected would need to reach their respective colleges and institutions between September 29, 2022, to October 4, 2022. The candidates would be given a total of 6 days to complete their process of reporting, joining, and document verification which is why the last date of reporting is set for October 4, 2022.

MCC will be conducting NEET PG Counselling in four rounds in 2022 - Round 1, Round 2, Mop Up, and Online Stray Vacancy.

