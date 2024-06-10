Apple WWDC 2024: iOS 18, AI and what more to expect from annual conference

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Sonakshi Sinha to tie the knot with Zaheer Iqbal on this date, claims viral 'wedding invitation'

'Sab log kar rahe hain': Sameera Reddy says she was 'pressured' to get boob job at the peak of her career

After defeat in EU vote, French President Macron announces snap parliamentary elections

Weather update: IMD issues red alert for heavy rain, heatwave in these states; check full forecast for this week

Meet man who scored 100 percentile in class 10 board exam later cracked NEET with AIR...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sonakshi Sinha to tie the knot with Zaheer Iqbal on this date, claims viral 'wedding invitation'

'Sab log kar rahe hain': Sameera Reddy says she was 'pressured' to get boob job at the peak of her career

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: India hold nerve to secure 6-run win over Pakistan in final over thriller

10 biggest victory margins in T20 World Cup history

USA players who have played in IPL

Indian bowlers with most wickets in T20 World Cup history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Chirag Paswan Exclusive Interview: Will Chirag Paswan Contest Bihar Assembly Elections With NDA Too?

Narendra Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: Who All Are The Special Invitees For The June 9 Event ?

Operation Arnon: Israel Rescues 4 Hostages In Gaza Held By Hamas On October 7 Attack

Sonakshi Sinha to tie the knot with Zaheer Iqbal on this date, claims viral 'wedding invitation'

'Sab log kar rahe hain': Sameera Reddy says she was 'pressured' to get boob job at the peak of her career

Shah Rukh Khan smiles with Mukesh Ambani, sips ORS at PM Modi's oath-taking ceremony; fans call them 'two kings'

HomeTechnology

Technology

Apple WWDC 2024: iOS 18, AI and what more to expect from annual conference

Apple is also anticipated to release a new version of VisionOS, the software that powers the VR headset.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Jun 10, 2024, 05:58 AM IST

Apple WWDC 2024: iOS 18, AI and what more to expect from annual conference
Apple
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

This year Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is set to kick off on June 10, and artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to take centre stage along with many other features.

WWDC is an event where the tech giant updates all its products with new software and features. This year, it is expected to unveil iOS 18 for the iPhone along with updates to other operating systems.

It is expected that Apple will incorporate AI into its operating systems, with a focus on enhancing Siri. The updated Siri is rumoured to use large language models to better understand user queries and take actions within Apple's own apps. Apple may brand these AI features as 'Apple Intelligence' and integrate them across its apps.

At the event, Apple is likely to compete with companies like Google and Microsoft in the AI space with the release of iOS 18. This update is expected to bring significant new capabilities and designs centred around AI integration.

It is anticipated that many of the iOS 18 features will also be included in iPadOS 18. Additionally, it is rumoured that the upcoming watchOS 11 might introduce new workout types and watch faces, although it may not be a major update this year.

Apple is also anticipated to release a new version of VisionOS, the software that powers the VR headset.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

IndiGo, Air India flights come dangerously close at Mumbai airport runway, watch shocking video here

Janhvi Kapoor is carving a niche for herself in Bollywood, Mr & Mrs Mahi's success is proof | Opinion

Russian President Vladimir Putin's daughters make rare appearance after years of secrecy

T20 World Cup, IND vs PAK weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport in New York? Check latest update

This Sunny Deol film was being made with pan-India star, actress walked out after shoot, had no producer, it earned...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement