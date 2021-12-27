ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2022: New vacancies announced for 1120 Insurance Medical Officer posts on esic.nic.in

Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Delhi has released a recruitment notification for various vacancies today (December 27). This recruitment drive will fill a total of 1120 Insurance Medical Officer posts in ESIC Delhi. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of ESIC, esic.nic.in.

The registration process for ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2022 will begin on December 31, 2021. The last date of registration is January 31, 2022.

Post Name: Insurance Medical Officer

Total vacancies: 1120 posts

The scale of Pay: Level-10 of Pay Matrix (7 56,100/-to 1,77,500/-) as per 7" CPC. In addition to Pay, they will also be eligible for DA, NPA, HRA and Transport Allowance as per rules in force from time to time.

Category wise Insurance Medical Officer Post details

UR: 459

SC: 158

ST: 88

OBC: 303

Total: 1120

Age Limit: Not exceeding 35 years as on January 31, 2022. Relaxable up to 5 years for employees of Employees' State Insurance Corporation and Government servant. The upper age limit is also relaxable to SC/ST/OBC/PWD/Ex-Servicemen & other categories of persons as per rules instructions of Govt. of India. B. C. D.

ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2022 Essential Qualifications: A recognised MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part-ll of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). Holders of educational qualifications included in Part ll of the Third Schedule should also fulfil the conditions specified in sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956).

How to apply: The link for submission of online application will be available on ESIC website esic.nic.in by December 31, 2021. The Closing Date for submission of the Online Application through the ESIC website esic.nic.in is December 31, 2021.

ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The registration process begins: December 31, 2021

Last date to apply: January 31, 2021