CUET 2022 Exam postponed in Kerala due to THIS reason, new dates soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in

File Photo

The Common University Entrance Test, CUET UG 2022 Exam scheduled to begin today - August 4, 2022, and go on till August 6, 2022, has been postponed in Kerala. The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced that the CUET UG 2022 Exam has been postponed for these 3 days due to heavy rains. The exam will now be conducted at a later date.

As for the CUET UG 2022 Exam in other centres, they would be conducted as per the schedule. In an official notice, NTA said that it might be difficult for students to travel to exam centres due to heavy rains and flooding in the streets.

NTA decided to postpone the exam to ensure that students face no problems while appearing for the CUET UG 2022 Exam.

In its official notice, NTA, explaining the postponement said that it was done "to support the student community, it has been decided to postpone the CUET (UG) – 2022 for the candidates who will be appearing in cities of Kerala State for 4, 5, and 6 August 2022."

The new dates for the exam have not been announced yet. The CUET UG 2022 new exam dates will be released soon on the NTA website and CUET's official website. Also, the date for the exam scheduled after August 6, 2022, has not been revised at this date.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of CUET - www.cuet.samarth.ac.in or NTA's website - www.nta.nic.in for more updates and information regarding the CUET UG Exam 2022.