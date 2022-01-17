CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result: List of websites to check score

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam results soon. CBSE was expected to release the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result by the end of this week. However, no official date has been announced yet.

Once released, CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result will be available at the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

Students can also check Class 10, Class 12 results on DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in. It is likely that the result would also be available on the UMANG app and via SMS.

Meanwhile, The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE released the CBSE Sample Papers for Class 10, 12 Term 2 Examinations 2022 on cbseacademic.nic.in. CBSE Term 2 Board Exams 2022 are expected to be conducted in March and April.

Here are the steps to check scores:

Step 1: Visit the CBSE official website - cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link - 'CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022' or 'CBSE 12th Result 2022'

Step 3: Feed-in your roll number and date of birth and submit details

Step 4: Once submitted, your classes 10 and 12 results will show on the screen

Students are advised to save their results and also take a printout in case needed for future reference.

Here are other ways in which you can check your score:

- DigiLocker

Students can check their scores on the DigiLocker app or its website - digilocker.gov.in. Through the same process, they can also download their mark sheets, certificates and migration certificates.

- UMANG App

The Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app has been developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD).

- NIC-results.gov.in

This website has been developed by the National Informatics (NIC) and the website - Results.gov.in always shows all board results in India.

- IVRS and SMS

Students can also check their scores through an IVRS and SMS.