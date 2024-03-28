Twitter
Education

Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Updates: BSEB Matric result expected this week, know how check

The Bihar Board Matric Exam 2024 was conducted from February 15 to February 23, 2024.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Mar 28, 2024, 06:04 AM IST

Bihar School Examination Board will declare the Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 soon. As per media reports, the Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 will be declared this week. The result date for BSEB class 10th will be announced by the Board on the official website. Students will be able to check the 10th results when announced on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and other websites of the board.

The Bihar Board Matric Exam 2024 was conducted from February 15 to February 23, 2024. Nearly 16.4 lakh students appeared for the Bihar board Class 10th Exam 2024. The exam was conducted at 1,548 exam centres in two sessions. The first session exams were held between 9:30 AM and 12:45 PM, while the second shift exams were conducted from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. 

Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: Websites to Check

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in,
results.biharboardonline.com,
biharboardonline.com,
secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: Steps to Check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app 
Step 2: Go to Bihar board and then select class 10 result
Step 3: Fill in the required information 
Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.

