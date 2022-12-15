Search icon
AP PGCET 2022 Counselling Phase 2 Seat allotment released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link

AP PGCET 2022 Counselling Seat allotment result has been released for Phase 2. Candidates can check the results at www.cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 07:02 AM IST

Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test, AP PGCET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment has been released. All the candidates who have applied for Phase 2 of AP PGCET Counselling 2022 can now check their seat allotment results on the official website - www.cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. 

The AP PGCET 2022 Seat Allotment result was released yesterday, December 14, 2022.

AP PGCET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment Result: Direct link 

AP PGCET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment Result: Steps to check 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'AP PGCET 2022' link on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will open. Here, click on the link for College wise allotment

Step 4: Enter your college and course name

Step 5: Save the allotment letter for future use.

While going for reporting, candidates will have to carry their allotment letters with them if they were granted a seat during the AP PGCET 2022 Seat Allotment result. 

AP PGCET Allotment letter direct link Server 1 | AP PGCET Allotment letter direct link Server 2

The last date for reporting is December 16, 2022. Candidates must note that this is the last phase of AP PGCET Counselling 2022.

