AP PGCET 2022 Counselling Phase 2 Seat allotment released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link

File Photo

Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test, AP PGCET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment has been released. All the candidates who have applied for Phase 2 of AP PGCET Counselling 2022 can now check their seat allotment results on the official website - www.cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The AP PGCET 2022 Seat Allotment result was released yesterday, December 14, 2022.

AP PGCET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment Result: Direct link

AP PGCET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment Result: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'AP PGCET 2022' link on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will open. Here, click on the link for College wise allotment

Step 4: Enter your college and course name

Step 5: Save the allotment letter for future use.

While going for reporting, candidates will have to carry their allotment letters with them if they were granted a seat during the AP PGCET 2022 Seat Allotment result.

AP PGCET Allotment letter direct link Server 1 | AP PGCET Allotment letter direct link Server 2

The last date for reporting is December 16, 2022. Candidates must note that this is the last phase of AP PGCET Counselling 2022.