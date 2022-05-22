Delhi: Water supply to be affected in THESE parts of national capital

File photo

A further drop in the water levels in the Yamuna river has led to a decrease in the national capital`s water production, owing to which water supply will be affected in north, north-west, west and parts of south Delhi and Delhi Cantt., informed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Saturday.

The official statement posted by the DJB on its official Twitter handle read, "Due to depletion of pond level at Wazirabad and maximum possible diversion from CLC towards Wazirabad and flow fluctuation in DSB & CLC also excessive floating materials in CLC DSB at Intake Haiderpur, the clear water production has been affected from water treatment plants at Haiderpur Phase-I, Phase-II, Bawana. However, the situation is being reviewed constantly."

Due to depletion of pond level at Wazirabad and maximum possible diversion from CLC towards Wazirabad and flow fluctuation in DSB & CLC also excessive floating materials in CLC/DSB at Intake Haiderpur.#DJBWaterAlert #DJB4U #DjbOnMissionMode pic.twitter.com/4Us1fRTxWz — Delhi Jal Board (@DelhiJalBoard) May 21, 2022

It further said, "Delhi Jal Board is endeavouring to rationalize the water supply, however water will be available at low pressure till the situation improves. The affected areas are North Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi and Part of South Delhi including Delhi Cantt and the command area of Deer Park."

Therefore, the public is requested to make judicious use of water. They may also contact the Central Control Room at telephone Nos. 1916: 23527679 23634469 for water-related problems i.e demand of tankers etc. Inconvenience to the public is regretted," it added.