Delhi traffic advisory: Check list of roads to avoid on Oct 11 during IND vs SA 3rd ODI match in capital

Delhi traffic advisory: Check list of roads to avoid on Oct 11 (file photo)

Ahead of the India vs South Africa match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, Delhi Traffic Police has made special traffic arrangements. It has issued a traffic advisory asking commuters to avoid certain routes. The match is scheduled for 1:30 pm at Ferozshah Kotla Ground’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

It has shared a list of diversions, parking, and transport facilities and the details about entry to the stadium. The traffic will be diverted for half an hour before the match as well as after the match.

Diversion/restriction

No heavy vehicles and buses will be allowed on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Delhi Gate to J.LN. Marg, from Daryaganj to Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and from GuruNanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road.

Commuters have been advised to avoid following roads between 11.30 am and 11 pm on Tuesday.

Raj Ghat to JLN Marg

JLN Marg from R/A Kamla Market to Raj Ghat

Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate

Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg from Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk to Delhi Gate

Entry to the stadium:

Gate No. 1,2,3,4,5,6 and 7 are located on the Southern side of the Stadium and entry to these enclosures is from Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg.

Gate No. 8,9,10,11,12,13,14 and 15 are located on the Eastern side of the Stadium on the road and entry is from JLN Marg next to Ambedkar Stadium Bus Terminal.

Gate No. 16,17 and 18 are on the Western side of the Stadium and entry is from Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg near Petrol Pump.

In wake of INDvsSA match at Arun Jaitley Stadium on October 11, 2022, special traffic arrangements will be in place. Commuters and visitors are kindly requested to follow the advisory for convenience. DPTrafficCheck pic.twitter.com/U3jllh5Rnt — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 10, 2022

Parking for labelled vehicles:

Display of car parking labels on the windscreen is mandatory.

The vehicle number must be written on the parking label.

Those who do not display parking labels with vehicle numbers will not be allowed in the proximity of the Stadium.

Car parking label holders should take Ring Road, JLN Marg, Asaf Ali Road, or Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg. 'U-turn at Delhi Gate is allowed.

Entry to parking lots P1, P2, P3, and P4 shall be from Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg only from near the Petrol Pump, the traffic advisory said.

Parking for unlabelled spectator vehicles

For unlabelled vehicles of spectators, 'park and ride' facility has been created at Mata Sundari Parking, Shanti Van Parking and Under Velodrome Road.

All the spectators coming in their vehicles shall reach these Park and Ride sites, and avail the 'park and ride' facility or reach the stadium on foot.

Parking for general vehicles:

No vehicle will be allowed to park on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, and Ring Road from Rajghat to IP Flyover (both the carriageways) on the match day.

Vehicles parked on these roads shall be towed away and action will be taken as per law.

How to reach using the metro, buses, and cabs?

Buses: All buses will start their services two hours before the match and will continue till one hour after the start of the match.

Taxis: Spectators using app-based taxis(cabs) and other taxis should use the service lane on Ring Road between I.P. flyover & Rajghat crossing for drop & pickup,

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Gate No. 4 and 5), ITO (Gate No. 3, 4, and 5)

