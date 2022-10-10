IND v SA: Ishan Kishan delivers fan's note to Shardul Thakur after Ranchi ODI, watch

Image Credit: Twitter @BCCI/screengrab

Ishan Kishan was the toast of India's second ODI victory over South Africa, which took place in his hometown of Ranchi on Sunday. The Men in Blue tied the series 1-1 with a 7-wicket victory on a tricky track, chasing 279 to win.

South Africa batted first after stand-in skipper Keshav Maharaj won the toss, posting 278/7 in 50 overs, with top scores Reeza Hendricks (74) and Aiden Markram (79), while Mohammed Siraj took 3/38 for India.

In response, Ishan Kishan lit up the Ranchi stadium with seven sixes and four fours in his 93-run knock, while Shreyas Iyer remained unbeaten on 113 to help India win with 25 balls to spare and seven wickets in hand.

Ishan Kishan engaged with the local crowd after the game, signing autographs and taking selfies with supporters. He also had a special note from a fan for all-rounder Shardul Thakur.

In a video posted by the BCCI, Ishan can be seen interacting with the local fans in Ranchi, and narrating how he got the note to be delivered to Shardul.

“Aisa nahi hai Ranchi mey bus mujhe pyar milta hai sab ke liye pyar hai idhar. Jis shiddat se usne bola na please de dijiyega Shardul bhai ko, maine bola lao yaar de doonga aur bol doonga Shardul bhai ko kisi bahut bade tagde fan ne aapko diya hai (Fans in Ranchi not only love me, but there is also love for others as well. Shardul Thakur 54 and there is a heart, so good. The way the fan requested to me that please give this note to Shardul, I said okay give it to me I will deliver it),” Ishan can be heard saying.

The three-match series is level at 1-1. South Africa won the opener by nine runs. New Delhi will host the decider on Tuesday.

