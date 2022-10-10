Good news for Delhiites, CM Arvind Kejriwal announces waiver on late fee of water bills till Dec 31

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo)

Ahead of Diwali this month, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced relief for those residents who haven't paid their water bills yet. He said that his government will waive late fees on outstanding water bills till December 31.

"The government has taken a big decision to provide relief to the people of Delhi from the outstanding water bills. Late fee (late payment surcharge) on outstanding water bills will be waived 100 per cent till December 31, 2022," Kejriwal said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

He also said that 85 million gallons of sewage from Keshopur and Najafgarh will be cleaned before it flows into the Najafgarh drain. This is expected to reduce the pollution load in the Yamuna river by 30 per cent, he said.

"Sewage pumping stations of 55 MGD cumulative capacity will be built on Badli, Nigam Bodh and Mori Gate drains. The dirty water of these drains will not go into the Yamuna," he said. The Yamuna enters Delhi at Palla in the north and leaves at Jaitpur in the south, traversing a length of 48 km.

Twenty-two drains carrying domestic wastewater and industrial effluent fall into the Yamuna between Wazirabad and Okhla. Though the 22-km stretch is less than two per cent of the river length, it accounts for about 80 per cent of the pollution in the river.

(With inputs from PTI)