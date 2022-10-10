Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeDelhi

Good news for Delhiites, CM Arvind Kejriwal announces waiver on late fee of water bills till Dec 31

Delhi: The late fee on outstanding water bills will be waived 100 per cent till December 31, 2022, CM Arvind Kejriwal has said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 06:47 PM IST

Good news for Delhiites, CM Arvind Kejriwal announces waiver on late fee of water bills till Dec 31
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo)

Ahead of Diwali this month, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced relief for those residents who haven't paid their water bills yet. He said that his government will waive late fees on outstanding water bills till December 31.

"The government has taken a big decision to provide relief to the people of Delhi from the outstanding water bills. Late fee (late payment surcharge) on outstanding water bills will be waived 100 per cent till December 31, 2022," Kejriwal said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

He also said that 85 million gallons of sewage from Keshopur and Najafgarh will be cleaned before it flows into the Najafgarh drain. This is expected to reduce the pollution load in the Yamuna river by 30 per cent, he said.

"Sewage pumping stations of 55 MGD cumulative capacity will be built on Badli, Nigam Bodh and Mori Gate drains. The dirty water of these drains will not go into the Yamuna," he said. The Yamuna enters Delhi at Palla in the north and leaves at Jaitpur in the south, traversing a length of 48 km.

READ | Navratri 2022 vehicle sales increase by 57 per cent, says FADA

Twenty-two drains carrying domestic wastewater and industrial effluent fall into the Yamuna between Wazirabad and Okhla. Though the 22-km stretch is less than two per cent of the river length, it accounts for about 80 per cent of the pollution in the river.

(With inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Queen Elizabeth II death: Helen Mirren, Claire Foy, Olivia Coleman; actresses who played Her Majesty on-screen
Apple iPhone 13 Pro, Apple Watch Series 3 and other products Apple may kill on September 7, here’s why
5 protein lunch recipes you should add to your diet
Newlyweds Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara's romantic photos from Spain go viral
The Crown, The Unlikely Queen, A Royal Night Out: Movies, series on the life of late Queen Elizabeth II
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 478 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 10
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.