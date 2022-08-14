Independence Day 2022: Check Delhi Metro timings, traffic advisory for August 15

Independence Day 2022 (File photo)

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday announced that the metro train services will continue to run as per the normal schedule on Independence day 2022, August 15.

However, the parking facilities will remain closed at Delhi Metro stations from Sunday morning till Monday afternoon (2 pm) in view of security measures adopted for Independence Day.

DMRC tweeted, "Parking facilities will not be available at Delhi Metro stations from 6:00 AM on 14th August 2022 till 2:00 PM on 15th August 2022 in view of the security measures adopted on the occasion of Independence Day. However, the Metro train services will continue to run."

Delhi traffic advisory for Independence Day 2022:

The Delhi Police has also issued a traffic advisory to ensure smooth vehicular movement across the capital on Independence Day.

These eight roads will remain closed for general traffic:

1. Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail.

2. Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail.

3. SP Mukherjee Marg from HC Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk.

4. Chandni Chowk Road from Fountain Chowk to Red Fort.

5. Nishad Raj Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg.

6. Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg.

7. Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT.

8. Outer ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover - Salimgarh Bypass.

