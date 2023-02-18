Delhi Metro advisory: Yellow Line operations to be disrupted at Kashmiri Gate, Vishwavidyalaya; check details

Due to repair work, Sunday operations on the Yellow Line between Kashmere Gate and Vishwavidyalaya stations on the Delhi Metro would be temporarily suspended for a few hours, officials announced on Saturday. Gate No. 5 of the Central Secretariat metro station on the Violet Line will stay closed starting on February 19 for restoration work, according to the latest update from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

"To undertake the scheduled track maintenance work between Kashmere Gate and Vishwavidyalaya section of the Yellow Line (i.e. HUDA City Centre to Samaypur Badli), train services will not be available on two stations i.e, Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha falling in this section till 06.30 AM from start of revenue services on 19.02.2023," DMRC said in a statement.

According to a statement from DMRC, the Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha metro stations will be closed from the start of revenue services until 6.30 am. During this time, a complimentary feeder bus service will be available to connect Kashmere Gate and Vishwavidhalaya metro stations.

Commuters are recommended to make an appropriate travel plan. DMRC also announced that, starting on February 19, gate number 5 at Central Secretariat metro station will remain closed for civil renovation work. Gates 1 and 2 can be used by passengers for entry and egress. The station is a connector for the Yellow Line and Violet Line and is situated in the centre of the country's capital. From February 10th, its gate number 1 has been temporarily closed for maintenance.

