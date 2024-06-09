Twitter
Watch: Anushka Sharma grooves to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Kajra Re, recreates iconic steps in throwback viral video

Anushka Sharma can be seen grooving to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Kajra Re in the throwback viral video.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 09, 2024, 01:01 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Kajra Re has a separate fanbase, it is one of the most popular Bollywood songs as fans adore everything about it, from its lyrics to the vibrant choreography and stunning costumes.

The song is from the movie Bunty Aur Babli and it also featured Abhishek Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, it quickly became a highlight of the film. Now, a throwback video is going viral in which Anusha Sharma can be seen grooving to the song and re-creating the iconic steps.

Watch:

One of the fans wrote, "This is more iconic." The second one said, "dancing at award shows before meeting Kohli and deciding she was too good for BW." The third one said, "I like her and also her films. But she can’t dance."

On the work front, Anushka gears up for her most anticipated biopic, Chakda Xpress, portraying the life of renowned cricketer Jhulan Goswami. This project marks her return to the silver screen after a hiatus of four years since her last appearance in Zero.

Earlier, on her birthday, Virat Kohli poured out his heartfelt emotions for his beloved wife through a touching Instagram post, expressing gratitude for her unwavering support and love. Their journey, which began with a chance encounter during a shampoo advertisement shoot in 2013, blossomed into a beautiful bond, culminating in their fairytale wedding in 2017. Their family expanded with the arrival of their daughter, Vamika, in 2021, followed by the birth of their son, Akaay, earlier this year.

(With inputs from ANI)

