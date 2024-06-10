Twitter
Ahmedabad to Mumbai journey to get faster, Vande Bharat to cut time by...

India's most unsuccessful actor has 180 flops, no hit in 25 years, still a superstar; not Govinda, Akshay, Salman, Sunny

Four YouTubers killed in tragic road accident in UP’s Amroha

Kartik Aaryan breaks his silence on fallout with Karan Johar, exit from Dostana 2: 'I was silent when...'

Ahmedabad to Mumbai journey to get faster, Vande Bharat to cut time by...

Ahmedabad to Mumbai journey to get faster, Vande Bharat to cut time by...

The new Vande Bharat train is designed to be more energy-efficient and comfortable than previous models

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Jun 10, 2024, 10:24 AM IST

Indian Railways is set to launch its third Vande Bharat train, soon to operate between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The new Vande Bharat train is designed to be more energy-efficient and comfortable than previous models, such as those running on the New Delhi-Varanasi and New Delhi-Katra routes, according to reports.

With its sleek blue and white colour scheme, the train will feature AC chair cars and executive chair cars. Safety and comfort are prioritised with the addition of four platform-side cameras, including rear-view cameras, and high-efficiency compressors with UV lamps for cleaner air. The advanced air-conditioning system will also include UV lamps for germ-free air.

The Coach Control Management System has been upgraded for better monitoring and feedback, ensuring smooth operations. Each coach is equipped with a 32-inch display for passenger information and improved flood-proofing capabilities.

Travel Time and Speed

The new Vande Bharat train will reach a speed of 160 kmph in just 140 seconds. This will reduce travel time by about 45 minutes compared to previous models, completing the journey in roughly 5 hours and 25 minutes, according to the report.

The stops along the route include Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Vapi, Borivali, and Mumbai Central. The new Vande Bharat train on this route is set for an official launch soon.

